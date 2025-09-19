Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is just a few days away. The e-commerce giant's biggest India-focused sale of the year will open to Prime members on September 22, and to everyone else on September 23. The sale presents a good opportunity for individuals to purchase a wide range of tech products, such as smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds, headphones, laptops, tablets, home appliances, and more, at a discounted price. Those looking for a new smart TV will also be able to find offers from brands such as Samsung, Hisense, TCL, Acer, and others.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Offers

During the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, shoppers have multiple ways to bring down the effective cost of their purchases. While the e-commerce giant is offering direct discounts on listed products, you can also transact using an SBI debit or credit card to get an additional 10 percent off on your total bill. Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card holders might also get cashback on transactions. Finally, if paying a large lump sum is ruining your finances, you can opt for no-cost EMIs available on a select number of products.

Here, we have curated a list of the best deals on smart TVs that have been revealed by the company so far. But if you're looking to purchase a new tablet, you can see the details on the deals here. Alternatively, if premium headphones are what you're after, this is the place to get all the details.

