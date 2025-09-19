Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Amazon Sale 2025: Best Smart TV Deals Revealed With Prices Starting at Rs. 13,499

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Smart TV Deals Revealed With Prices Starting at Rs. 13,499

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you can purchase the VW 43-inch QLED TV for Rs. 13,499.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 September 2025 13:51 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Smart TV Deals Revealed With Prices Starting at Rs. 13,499

Photo Credit: Elista

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale brings discount on smart TVs from Samsung, Hisense, and more

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale starts on September 23 for all
  • SBI card holders can avail of an additional 10 percent discount
  • Select products are available with no-cost EMIs
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is just a few days away. The e-commerce giant's biggest India-focused sale of the year will open to Prime members on September 22, and to everyone else on September 23. The sale presents a good opportunity for individuals to purchase a wide range of tech products, such as smartphones, smartwatches, earbuds, headphones, laptops, tablets, home appliances, and more, at a discounted price. Those looking for a new smart TV will also be able to find offers from brands such as Samsung, Hisense, TCL, Acer, and others.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Offers

During the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, shoppers have multiple ways to bring down the effective cost of their purchases. While the e-commerce giant is offering direct discounts on listed products, you can also transact using an SBI debit or credit card to get an additional 10 percent off on your total bill. Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card holders might also get cashback on transactions. Finally, if paying a large lump sum is ruining your finances, you can opt for no-cost EMIs available on a select number of products.

Here, we have curated a list of the best deals on smart TVs that have been revealed by the company so far. But if you're looking to purchase a new tablet, you can see the details on the deals here. Alternatively, if premium headphones are what you're after, this is the place to get all the details.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
VW OptimaX QLED (43-inch) Rs. 24,999 Rs. 13,499 Buy Now
TCL QLED (55-inch) Rs. 1,20,990 Rs. 36,490 Buy Now
Samsung D Series (43-inch) Rs. 49,900 Rs. 29,490 Buy Now
Acer G Series (55-inch) Rs. 62,999 Rs. 28,866 Buy Now
Foxsky Frameless series QLED  (50-inch) Rs. 85,990 Rs. 22,749 Buy Now
Hisense E7Q Pro Series (55-inch) Rs. 69,999 Rs. 38,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Sale, Smart TV, Samsung, Hisense, VW, TCL, Acer
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iPhone 16 at Rs. 52,000 vs iPhone 15 at Rs. 45,000: Which is the Smarter Buy?
Google’s Upcoming Smart Speaker Could Be Named 'Google Home Speaker'

Related Stories

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Smart TV Deals Revealed With Prices Starting at Rs. 13,499
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Biggest Offers on Smartphones During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  2. These Samsung Phones Will Get Price Drops Ahead of Festive Season
  3. Amazon Sale 2025: Check Top Deals on These iQOO Smartphones
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Mahavatar Narsimha, The Bads of Bollywood, and More
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Check Early Deals on Tablets
  6. iQOO 15 is All Set to Launch in China Next Month
  7. Nothing Ear 3 With 'Super Mic' Feature, Up to 45dB ANC Launched: See Price
  8. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 17 Available With 10-Minute Delivery
#Latest Stories
  1. Tencent Says Sony 'Monopolising' Genre Conventions, Seeks Dismissal of Light of Motiram Lawsuit
  2. Bitcoin Stabilises Near $116,900 as Altcoins Push Higher
  3. Mahavatar Narsimha Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Animated Mythological Drama
  4. Nintendo Switch Online Adds First Third-Party Game Boy Advance Titles from Namco This September
  5. Big Billion Days Sale: Flipkart Minutes Promises Doorstep Delivery of iPhone 17, Galaxy S24 in 10 Minutes
  6. Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Logitech, Dell, HP, and More PC Accessories
  7. Australia’s ASIC Grants Exemptions to Stablecoin Intermediaries
  8. Apple to Reportedly Roll Out Update Addressing Camera Bugs on iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro
  9. Google’s Upcoming Smart Speaker Could Be Named 'Google Home Speaker'
  10. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Smart TV Deals Revealed With Prices Starting at Rs. 13,499
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »