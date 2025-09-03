Apple Watch Series 11 is set to be unveiled globally, alongside the Apple Watch SE 3 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, on September 9, during the tech giant's ‘Awe Dropping' launch event. The company is also said to launch the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air. Although much has been leaked about the upcoming Apple handsets, there haven't been many leaks regarding these smartwatches.

The company launched the Apple Watch SE 2 back in 2022, and its successor is expected to arrive later this month. Similarly, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which was launched in 2023, is also expected to get an upgrade — the company introduced a new colourway for the second-gen model in 2024.

Apple Watch Series 11 Specifications (Expected)

Recent reports suggest that the Apple Watch Series 11 will only see iterative improvements over its predecessor, the Watch Series 10. In terms of design, it might come with flat sides, as seen on previous models, and might be offered in 42mm and 46mm size variants. It might also feature improved battery life and sport an LTPO display.

It will reportedly be powered by Apple's S11 chip, built on the same architecture as the S10 and S9 chips, which powered the previous generations of the Watch Series 11. However, it might also offer the blood pressure monitoring capabilities, which were earlier only offered with the Watch Ultra series smartwatches. The feature might not offer systolic and diastolic measurements. Instead, it will reportedly only monitor hypertension, while alerting the wearer of any detected symptoms.

The Apple Watch Series 11 is expected to also feature a new MediaTek modem technology, abandoning the Intel models. This might enable the smartwatch model to offer 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) support. The 5G RedCap solution helps in further improving the battery life of the Watch Series 11.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Specifications (Expected)

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will reportedly succeed the Watch Ultra 2 model that was launched om 2023. It could come with a bigger screen, while offering 422×514 pixels resolution. Same as the Watch Series 11, the Ultra 3 could also be powered by the S11 chipset. Additionally, the flagship, adventure-focused smartwatch might also get satellite connectivity.

With this, Apple Watch Ultra 3 owners will be able to make Emergency SOS calls even if the smartwatch is not receiving cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity. This feature might also allow users to send text messages over satellite connections. The list of upgrades might also include faster charging support, a new rear metal casing with a larger wireless charging coil.

Apple Watch SE 3 Specifications (Expected)

The Cupertino tech giant might also launch a new affordable Apple Watch model, too, dubbed Watch SE 3. The company is said to offer the wearable in two display sizes: a 1.6-inch variant and a 1.8-inch variant. If this is true, the smartwatch might sport a marginally larger screen than the 2022-launched Watch SE 2. Moreover, it might offer faster charging speeds, longer battery life, and better durability.

Powering the Apple Watch SE 3, the S11 chip will also be featured on the affordable variant, the same as the Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3. Reports also suggest that the smartwatch might not get some health features, which are expected for the Watch Series 11. The list of health monitoring features could include heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and respiratory rate tracking.