Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartwatches Under Rs. 10,000

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 kicked off today, providing discounts across hundreds of product categories. For buyers looking to pick up a new smartwatch this year, the ongoing sale brings a chance to do so at prices lower than their original listings. A wide range of smartwatches from brands such as Redmi, Boat, Noise, and others are available at reduced rates, featuring advanced fitness tracking capabilities, a set of sensors, and premium designs that balance comfort with style.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 provides up to 60 percent off on smart wearables. As usual, the budget smartwatch models are one of the most sought-after categories during the sale. The Amazfit Bip 6 is currently available for Rs. 6,499, instead of the actual price tag of Rs. Rs. 14,999. It offers an AMOLED screen and Bluetooth calling support. The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is listed for Rs. 3,299, down from the actual price of Rs. 6,999. All these models offer some health status tracking, lifestyle logging, and advanced sleep tools.

Apart from the general discounts, buyers can avail of no-cost EMI offers, coupon discounts, Amazon Pay cashback offers and exchange discounts. Shoppers with State Bank of India (SBI) credit cards can get up to 10 percent discount on payments made using their cards and EMI. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users are assured to get 5 percent cashback on purchases.

Here we have hand-picked some smartwatch deals with decent discounts in the ongoing Amazon sale. You can also check out the best deals on premium smartphones and smartphones under Rs. 20,000 here. Also, we have listed the top deals on Amazon Echo devices and laptops.

Best Deals on Smartwatches Under Rs. 10,000 During the Amazon Sale

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.