Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartwatches Under Rs. 10,000

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 brings up to 60 percent off on smart wearables.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2026 16:49 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Noise Endeavour Pro is listed at Rs. 9,999 as part of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is now live
  • SBI credit card users can get 10 percent off on purchases
  • Redmi Watch 5 Lite is listed for Rs. 3,299 in the ongoing sale
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 kicked off today, providing discounts across hundreds of product categories. For buyers looking to pick up a new smartwatch this year, the ongoing sale brings a chance to do so at prices lower than their original listings. A wide range of smartwatches from brands such as Redmi, Boat, Noise, and others are available at reduced rates, featuring advanced fitness tracking capabilities, a set of sensors, and premium designs that balance comfort with style.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 provides up to 60 percent off on smart wearables. As usual, the budget smartwatch models are one of the most sought-after categories during the sale. The Amazfit Bip 6 is currently available for Rs. 6,499, instead of the actual price tag of Rs. Rs. 14,999. It offers an AMOLED screen and Bluetooth calling support.  The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is listed for Rs. 3,299, down from the actual price of Rs. 6,999. All these models offer some health status tracking, lifestyle logging, and advanced sleep tools.

Apart from the general discounts, buyers can avail of no-cost EMI offers, coupon discounts, Amazon Pay cashback offers and exchange discounts. Shoppers with State Bank of India (SBI) credit cards can get up to 10 percent discount on payments made using their cards and EMI. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users are assured to get 5 percent cashback on purchases.

Here we have hand-picked some smartwatch deals with decent discounts in the ongoing Amazon sale. You can also check out the best deals on premium smartphones and smartphones under Rs. 20,000 here. Also, we have listed the top deals on Amazon Echo devices and laptops.

Best Deals on Smartwatches Under Rs. 10,000 During the Amazon Sale

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
Redmi Watch 5 Lite Rs. 6,999 Rs. 3,299 Buy Now
Noise Endeavour Pro Rs. 10,999 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
Fire-Boltt Talk Rs. 14,999 Rs. 1,199 Buy Now
Amazfit Bip 6 Rs. 14,999 Rs. 6,499 Buy Now
CrossBeats Everest 2.0 Rs. 9,999 Rs. 3,299 Buy Now
Noise ColorFit Pulse 3 Rs. 6,999 Rs. 1,099 Buy Now
boAt Chrome Horizon Rs. 9,499 Rs. 3,299 Buy Now
NoiseFit Endeavour Pro

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Premium and rugged design
  • Vibrant display with good legibility
  • Advanced health tracking and features
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Not for slender wrists
  • Unreliable Raise to Wake feature
  • Slow automatic activity tracking
Read detailed Noise Fit Endeavour Pro review
Strap Colour Carbon Black, Driftstone Beige
Compatible OS iOS 11.0 + or Android 9.0 +
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Fire-Boltt Talk

Fire-Boltt Talk

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Decent looks, good build quality 
  • Good heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring 
  • Works well as a Bluetooth hands-free device 
  • Da Fit app is efficient and maintains a stable connection
  • Bad
  • Blood pressure monitoring is unreliable 
  • Software and UI are clunky and awkward 
  • Charger is a bit poorly designed
Read detailed Fire-Boltt Talk review
Display Size 44mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Unisex
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
