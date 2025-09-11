Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Begins Global Rollout of Multi Language Audio Dubbing Feature for Creators

YouTube Begins Global Rollout of Multi-Language Audio Dubbing Feature for Creators

YouTube ran a pilot of the multi-language audio feature two years ago with a small group of content creators.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 September 2025 13:06 IST
YouTube Begins Global Rollout of Multi-Language Audio Dubbing Feature for Creators

Photo Credit: YouTube

YouTube highlighted that creator Mark Rober dubs his videos in around 30 languages

Highlights
  • Creators such as Mark Rober and MrBeast have been using this feature
  • The company claims creators can get more views by dubbing their videos
  • YouTube is also piloting a multi-language thumbnail feature
Advertisement

YouTube is finally rolling out a creator-focused feature that has been in the testing phase for the last two years. Dubbed multi-language audio, it is essentially a dubbing feature that lets video creators upload their videos in multiple languages without resorting to multiple uploads or creating multiple channels. The Google-owned streaming giant is now making the feature available to all creators globally. However, it should be noted that YouTube's feature does not automatically dub the videos, and instead, users will have to add separate audio tracks manually.

YouTube Is Now Letting Creators Upload Videos With Multi-Language Audio Tracks

In a blog post, YouTube announced the global rollout of the feature. The company first began its pilot test with a small number of creators in February 2023. During the last two years, creators such as Mark Rober, MrBeast, Jamie Oliver, and Nick DiGiovanni have had access to multi-language audio and have been releasing videos with more than one audio track.

It is easy to mistake this as an artificial intelligence (AI) feature where YouTube uses an audio model to generate audio in multiple languages; however, that is not the case here. Creators who want to upload their videos in multiple languages will have to manually record those tracks and add them to the video via the Subtitles Editor tool. Additional tracks can also be added to existing videos.

yt dubbing mark rober YouTube multi language audio feature

Multi-language audio feature in YouTuber Mark Rober's video
Photo Credit: YouTube/Mark Rober

 

Viewers who want to watch a video in their native language (as long as the creator has added the audio track) can simply click the Settings icon at the bottom of the video player, go to the Audio Track option, and select the language from the list. By default, YouTube will match videos with the viewer's preferred language.

Highlighting the benefits of uploading videos in multiple languages, YouTube claimed that creators uploading multi-language audio tracks to their videos found that more than 25 percent of their watch time came from views in the video's non-primary language. It also claimed that Jamie Oliver was able to increase his views by 3X after using the feature.

The streaming giant is heavily focusing on localising content for its user base. YouTube added that it has started another test involving multi-language thumbnails with a select group of creators. With this, creators will be able to add different thumbnails (with localised text or other nuances) based on viewers' selected language.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube features, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Features
Bitcoin Crosses $114,000 as US PPI Report Lifts Rate Cut Hopes

Related Stories

YouTube Begins Global Rollout of Multi-Language Audio Dubbing Feature for Creators
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F17 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. You Can Now Sign Up to Test Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update
  3. Oppo F31 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Acer Nitro V15 (2025) Launched in India With This Nvidia RTX 50-Series GPU
  5. Need the iPhone 17 Series on Launch Day? Blinkit Promises 10-Min Delivery
  6. Instagram Reels Viewership Surpasses TV in India, Meta Report Claims
  7. Want the Best iPhone 17 Pro Battery Life? You'll Have to Buy It in the US
  8. Amazon's 10-Minute Delivery Service in Now Available in This City
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price in India Leaked; Might Be Similar to Price of Galaxy S24 FE at Launch
  2. NoiseFit Endeavour Pro Launched in India With 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display, 10-Day Battery Life
  3. Nintendo Direct Livestream Confirmed for This Week, Will Be Roughly 60 Minutes Long
  4. Need the iPhone 17 Series on Launch Day? Blinkit Promises 10-Minute Delivery
  5. Instagram Reels Viewership Surpasses TV in India, Meta Report Claims
  6. Motorola Razr 60, Moto Buds Loop Swarovski Edition Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  7. Oppo F31 Series Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of September 15 India Launch
  8. Acer Nitro V15 (2025) Launched in India With Up To Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazon Now Expands to Mumbai With 10-Minute Deliveries for Groceries, Essentials
  10. Arm C1 CPU Series Announced With Faster On-Device AI Performance and Better Efficiency for Smartphones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »