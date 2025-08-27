Rokid AI Glasses were announced as a Kickstarter project on Wednesday. The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered wearable is expected to arrive as a competitor to the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses in the augmented reality (AR) space. It will be equipped with dual-eye displays, enabling users to see navigational directions and translations in real time. The Rokid AI Glasses come with a 12-megapixel camera and a built-in AI assistant. As per the company, it can also be fitted with prescription lenses.

Rokid AI Glasses Price, Availability

The Rokid AI Glasses will be priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 52,500). However, early backers of the project on Kickstarter can purchase the AI wearable for $479 (roughly Rs. 42,000), as part of a special launch offer.

The company will also bundle a free charging case worth $99 (roughly Rs. 8,700) with the Rokid AI Glasses to those who contribute to the first $1 million (roughly Rs. 8.77 crore). The AR glasses will begin shipping to buyers in November, as per the company.

Rokid AI Glasses Features, Specifications

Rokid AI Glasses are aimed at tech enthusiasts, content creators, travellers, and language learners. The company claims it can be used by anyone who wants to “integrate AI, visual communication, and entertainment seamlessly into daily life.” Consumers can get the Rokid AI Glasses fitted with prescription myopia or astigmatism lenses at their local optical store. Alternatively, such lenses are also available for purchase through Rokid's partnered lens providers.

The smart glasses are equipped with dual eye micro-LED displays with up to 1,500 nits peak brightness, a 10-level dimming system, and a 23-degree field-of-view (FoV). It provides AI navigation, real-time translation with live subtitles, text output of the AI assistant, app notifications, and phone call reminders. Further, the displays can also function as a teleprompter, helping during presentations.

The glasses have a dual-chip architecture, powered by Qualcomm AR1 and NXP RT600 chipsets. It delivers an AR experience that is complemented by AI. As per the company, the Rokid AI Glasses run on OpenAI's GPT-5 model.

Users can also record videos with the Rokid AI Glasses, similar to the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses. It has a single 12-megapixel camera that can be used to take hands-free photos and shoot PoV videos. The glasses support single video recordings of one minute, three minutes, or 10 minutes, depending on the user's preference. Various settings can be adjusted via the Hi Rokid companion app.

The smart glasses can also be faced towards an object and carry out object recognition or text translation, leveraging AI. An indicator light will flash once the video recording commences to protect others' privacy.

The Rokid AI Glasses use a proprietary large language model (LLM) to enable live translation in up to 89 languages. Its capabilities are aided by features such as live subtitles and optional voice playback. There is also support for hands-free calling and music playback, courtesy of built-in speakers.

Rokid has equipped the smart glasses with four microphones to suppress ambient noise and highlight the user's voice. During music playback, AR lyrics are displayed on the screen for a karaoke-like experience. The Rokid AI Glasses are IPX4 rated for water resistance and weigh 49g.

The wearable has a 210mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 45 minutes of continuous video recording and up to six hours of music playback. There is also an optional case with a 3,000mAh battery, which can charge the Rokid AI Glasses more than 10 times on a single charge.