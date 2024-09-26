Technology News
English Edition

Meta Orion Augmented Reality Glasses With Holographic Displays Unveiled at Meta Connect 2024

Meta Orion can perform visual lookups using Meta AI and offers support for both WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 26 September 2024 13:03 IST
Meta Orion Augmented Reality Glasses With Holographic Displays Unveiled at Meta Connect 2024

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta Orion AR glasses will be available to the company's employees

Highlights
  • Meta Orion is the first AR glasses from the Facebook parent firm
  • The company says Meta Orion is equipped with support for Meta AI
  • The Meta Orion AR glasses won't be available for purchase
Advertisement

Meta Orion was unveiled on Wednesday at Meta Connect 2024 as the company's first augmented reality (AR) glasses, after nearly a decade of development. At its annual conference related to mixed reality and wearable technology, the Facebook parent firm showcased a prototype of its AR glasses that are equipped with holographic displays and feature support for Meta AI. The device won't be available commercially, but the company is planning to introduce a version for customers within the next few years.

Meta Orion Unveiled with Holographic Displays, Meta AI Support

Previously codenamed Project Nazare, the Meta Orion glasses are designed to look like pair of regular glasses, while offering AR features. They are equipped with holographic displays that allow wearers to see 2D and 3D content on top of objects within their field of vision. Meta has touted the device's ability to handle multi-tasking and offer video playback — even displaying "life-size holograms of people".

meta orion demo Meta Orion

Meta Orion can use the company's Meta AI assistant for contextual information
Photo Credit: Meta

 

In addition to offering support for AR apps and entertainment features, the Orion AR glasses prototype also works with Meta AI, the company's AI-powered assistant. The company says that it can perform visual lookups when a user is looking at various objects, and a demo shows how it can provide contextual information — displaying a smoothie recipe when presented with multiple ingredients placed on a table. 

Meta also says that the Orion AR glasses prototype works with its messaging apps — WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger — allowing a wearer to view and send messages via the holographic display. The company also demonstrated the use of gestures to play AR games while wearing the headset, along with an image of a band and what appears to be a controller next to the AR glasses.

meta orion accessories Meta Orion

Meta Orion seen next to a wrist accessory and what appears to be a controller
Photo Credit: Meta

 

In an apparent dig at the Apple Vision Pro that went on sale earlier this year, Meta says that people shouldn't "have to make the choice between a world of information" and "being present in the physical world" around them. Apple's mixed reality headset offers access to high-resolution content, in both virtual reality (VR) and AR modes, but the device is larger than Meta's prototype and obscures the wearer's eyes and expressions.

Meta Orion Won't be Available to Customers

Meta Orion won't be available to customers, according to the company. The company's employees will be able to use the prototype to continue developing Meta's consumer AR glasses product, which will be built along the lines of Orion. The firm also says that 'select external audiences' will also have access to the AR glasses.

There's no word from Meta on when customers can expect a commercial version of its AR glasses. The company says new devices built on its research and development efforts are expected 'in the next few years'. It says that its current priorities are improving the visuals on the AR display, reducing the form factor, and making the device affordable by building it at scale.  

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta Orion, Meta Orion Features, Augmented Reality, AR Glasses, AR, Meta AI, Meta Connect 2024, Meta Connect, Meta
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
OpenAI's Technology Chief Mira Murati, Two Other Research Executives to Leave Company
Google Pixel 9 Gets Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024

Related Stories

Meta Orion Augmented Reality Glasses With Holographic Displays Unveiled at Meta Connect 2024
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9 Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Top Deals
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins for Prime Members: See Top Deals
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Starts: Best Deals
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Offers on Premium Smartphones
  6. Best Deals on OnePlus Phones During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024
  7. Vivo V40 Lite 5G, V40 Lite 4G With 80W Fast Charging Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Tipped to Arrive With Upgraded Periscope Camera, Redesigned Camera Layout
  2. Sony MDR-M1 Studio Headphones With 360-Degree Spatial Sound Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Meta Reportedly Partnering With Arm to Bring Advanced AI Capabilities to Smartphones
  4. Assassin's Creed Shadows Delayed to February 2025, Season Pass Model Dropped After Backlash
  5. Apple's Cheaper Vision Headset Could Be Equipped With Significantly Lower Resolution OLED Displays: Report
  6. WazirX’s Moratorium Appeal Gets Four Months' Time from Singapore Court, Here’s What it Means
  7. Karnataka Plans Tax Waivers for Hybrid Cars, Incentives for EVs
  8. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Get Support for Real-Time Video Queries and Other AI Features
  9. Mozilla Hit With Privacy Complaint Over Firefox User Tracking
  10. India's Manufacturing Incentives Progress Amid Efforts to Cut China Imports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »