Meta Orion was unveiled on Wednesday at Meta Connect 2024 as the company's first augmented reality (AR) glasses, after nearly a decade of development. At its annual conference related to mixed reality and wearable technology, the Facebook parent firm showcased a prototype of its AR glasses that are equipped with holographic displays and feature support for Meta AI. The device won't be available commercially, but the company is planning to introduce a version for customers within the next few years.

Meta Orion Unveiled with Holographic Displays, Meta AI Support

Previously codenamed Project Nazare, the Meta Orion glasses are designed to look like pair of regular glasses, while offering AR features. They are equipped with holographic displays that allow wearers to see 2D and 3D content on top of objects within their field of vision. Meta has touted the device's ability to handle multi-tasking and offer video playback — even displaying "life-size holograms of people".

Meta Orion can use the company's Meta AI assistant for contextual information

Photo Credit: Meta

In addition to offering support for AR apps and entertainment features, the Orion AR glasses prototype also works with Meta AI, the company's AI-powered assistant. The company says that it can perform visual lookups when a user is looking at various objects, and a demo shows how it can provide contextual information — displaying a smoothie recipe when presented with multiple ingredients placed on a table.

Meta also says that the Orion AR glasses prototype works with its messaging apps — WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger — allowing a wearer to view and send messages via the holographic display. The company also demonstrated the use of gestures to play AR games while wearing the headset, along with an image of a band and what appears to be a controller next to the AR glasses.

Meta Orion seen next to a wrist accessory and what appears to be a controller

Photo Credit: Meta

In an apparent dig at the Apple Vision Pro that went on sale earlier this year, Meta says that people shouldn't "have to make the choice between a world of information" and "being present in the physical world" around them. Apple's mixed reality headset offers access to high-resolution content, in both virtual reality (VR) and AR modes, but the device is larger than Meta's prototype and obscures the wearer's eyes and expressions.

Meta Orion Won't be Available to Customers

Meta Orion won't be available to customers, according to the company. The company's employees will be able to use the prototype to continue developing Meta's consumer AR glasses product, which will be built along the lines of Orion. The firm also says that 'select external audiences' will also have access to the AR glasses.

There's no word from Meta on when customers can expect a commercial version of its AR glasses. The company says new devices built on its research and development efforts are expected 'in the next few years'. It says that its current priorities are improving the visuals on the AR display, reducing the form factor, and making the device affordable by building it at scale.