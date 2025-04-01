Technology News
English Edition

Apple Vision Pro Gets Apple Intelligence Capabilities and New Features With visionOS 2.4 Update

Apple Intelligence now enables users to search for specific images stored in the Photos app with natural language queries.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2025 10:14 IST
Apple Vision Pro Gets Apple Intelligence Capabilities and New Features With visionOS 2.4 Update

Photo Credit: Apple

visionOS 2.4 is the latest update for Apple's mixed reality headset

Highlights
  • visionOS 2.4 brings the initial set of Apple Intelligence features
  • Users can now take advantage of Writing Tools and Image Playground
  • The update also adds Priority Messages, Mail Summaries, and Smart Replies
Advertisement

Apple released the visionOS 2.4 update for the Apple Vision Pro on Monday. It is considered a major update and introduces the first set of Apple Intelligence features for the mixed reality (MR) headset. According to the Cupertino-based technology giant, users can now leverage Writing Tools for summarising and editing text, Image Playground for reimagining photos, and natural language search in Photos to find the best memories quickly. Further, the update also bundles a new feature called Spatial Gallery which brings curations by Apple.

visionOS 2.4 Update for the Apple Vision Pro: Features

Apple detailed the new features part of the visionOS 2.4 update in a newsroom post and the features are available on the headset with the device and Siri language set to English (US). The iPhone maker says Writing Tools is now available on the Apple Vision Pro. It is an AI-powered feature with options for composing, rewriting and proofreading documents with spelling and grammar checks. It can also summarise the text, create lists and tables, or highlight the key points from the text.

The update brings Image Playground, a standalone app which leverages generative AI to create images based on descriptive prompts. Users can select a reference person from their Photos app for inspiration and can choose from different art styles. The same app also bundles Genmoji which works similarly but for emojis. Apple says these can be added inline to messages, shared as a sticker, or sent as a Tapback.

Apple Intelligence now allows users to search for specific images stored in the Photos app with natural language queries. Further, the Create a Memory Movie enables AI to craft a storyline with chapters based on themes identified from the photos, and arrange them into a movie with a narrative arc, depending upon the prompt entered by the user. Meanwhile, Smart Reply in Mail and Messages allows for quick replies.

Apple says visionOS 2.4 also brings support for Priority Messages in Mail, Mail Summaries, Image Wand in Notes, Priority Notifications in Notification Centre, and Notification Summaries.

The company emphasises that photos and videos used to create movies and other actions are kept private and not shared with the company. Additionally, Apple Intelligence uses on-device processing whenever possible to protect user privacy. For tasks that require larger AI models, Apple engages Private Cloud Compute and the users' data is never stored or shared with the company.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro, visionOS 2.4, visionOS 2.4 Features, Apple, Apple intelligence, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iOS 18.4 With Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro Rolling Out; Brings Apple Intelligence to India

Related Stories

Apple Vision Pro Gets Apple Intelligence Capabilities and New Features With visionOS 2.4 Update
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Intelligence for iPhone Comes to India With iOS 18.4 Update
  2. Apple Intelligence Comes to Apple Vision Pro With visionOS 2.4 Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Vision Pro Gets Apple Intelligence Capabilities and New Features With visionOS 2.4 Update
  2. iOS 18.4 With Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro Rolling Out; Brings Apple Intelligence to India
  3. Archaeologists May Have Found 2,100-Year-Old Roman Canal Built by Gaius Marius in Southern France
  4. James Webb Telescope Captures Neptune’s Auroras in Stunning Detail
  5. Mysterious Light Spiral Over Europe Traced to SpaceX Falcon 9 Reentry
  6. Rocket Lab Deploys Eight Satellites to Boost Global Wildfire Monitoring
  7. China’s 2D Transistor Could Transform Processors with Higher Speeds and Efficiency
  8. First Orbital Rocket Launch from European Soil Delayed Due to Winds
  9. NASA Plans Another Starliner Test Flight Amid Propulsion System Challenges
  10. M. Mathialagan’s Vijay LLB Now Streaming on Aha: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »