Technology News
English Edition

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro and Watch 4 Designs Revealed via Marketing Videos

With only a few days to go until Google's next event, these Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel 10 Pro marketing videos leave nothing to the imagination.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 August 2025 15:21 IST
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro and Watch 4 Designs Revealed via Marketing Videos

Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is seen with a rectangular camera module

Highlights
  • Google is hosting its next Made by Google event on August 20
  • Select Pixel 10 series models could come with a free Google AI Pro offer
  • The Pixel 10 Pro has a pill-shaped camera module
Advertisement

Google Pixel 10 series will be launched at the Made by Google event on August 20. As we get closer to the launch event, alleged marketing images and videos of the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and Pixel Watch 4 have leaked online. The design of upcoming devices nearly identical to their predecessor, just like earlier leaks had predicted. The purported marketing materials show the devices in a grey shade. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold are expected to debut alongside the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro XL models.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro Design Leaked

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared images and three video clips featuring the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and Pixel Watch 4. The foldable phone appears in a grey finish in the video, likely to be marketed as the Moonstone shade. It's shown unfolding to reveal the inner screen with a camera cutout and noticeably thick bezels.

Like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold seems to have a minimal hinge gap when closed. It has a rectangular camera module, and lenses are placed in a dual-stage design.

The Pixel 10 Pro is also shown in the Moonstone finish in the video. The 12-second clip highlights the camera bar, power button and volume controls of the device. At the rear, it features a pill-shaped camera module housing the rear sensors.

Finally, the Pixel Watch 4's alleged promo video showcases the familiar circular design, corroborating previous leaks. It also has the Moonstone shade with a black dial. The wearable looks similar to the Pixel Watch 3 with thinner bezel.

The post also includes real-world images of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel 10 Pro. The alleged marketing images also suggest the select Pixel 10 series models will come with a free Google AI Pro for one year.

Google is all set to host its next Made by Google launch event on August 20. The company will announce its next generation of Pixel smartphones. The Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a are also expected to go official alongside the Pixel 10 series. The new phones are tipped to run on the Tensor G5 chip with Android 16, out-of-the-box They could include the MediaTek T900 modem and offer several AI features, as per recent reports.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and premium IPX8-rated design
  • Bloatware-free software
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Tons of AI features to fiddle with
  • Secure face unlock
  • Bad
  • A bit heavy even for a foldable
  • UI stutters randomly
  • Average cameras
  • Only 256GB storage variant
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4650mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Specifications, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro Specifications, Google Pixel 10 Series, Google, Google Pixel Watch 4
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro With Up to 50dB Adaptive ANC Launched Alongside iQOO 22.5W 10,000mAh Power Bank
Asus Vivobook S16 Refreshed in India With Snapdragon X Series Processor: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro and Watch 4 Designs Revealed via Marketing Videos
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G With Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched: Check Price
  2. Lenovo Refreshes LOQ Laptops in India With Up to Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU
  3. Lenovo Idea Tab Now Up for Sale in India With This Price Tag
  4. Infinix GT 30 5G+ With GT Shoulder Triggers Launched in India: See Price
  5. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro Promo Video Reveals Full Design
  6. Samsung Launches HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F Soundbars in India: Check Prices
  7. JSK OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Malayalam Movie Online?
  8. Infinix Hot 60i 5G to Launch in India Soon With Dimensity 6400 SoC
  9. Redmi's Upcoming Smartphone Could Pack an Massive 9,000mAh Battery
  10. OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Mayasabha, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Working to Fix Gemini Bug That Made It Call Itself a Failure
  2. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro and Watch 4 Designs Revealed via Marketing Videos
  3. Asus Vivobook S16 Refreshed in India With Snapdragon X Series Processor: Price, Specifications
  4. Xiaomi Working on Redmi Smartphone With Up to 9,000mAh Battery, Tipster Claims
  5. iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro With Up to 50dB Adaptive ANC Launched Alongside iQOO 22.5W 10,000mAh Power Bank
  6. YouTube’s AI Age Estimation Model to Begin Rolling Out Next Week, Will Add Restrictions to Minor Accounts
  7. Apple MacBook Pro With M6 Chip, Samsung OLED Displays to Debut in Late 2026: Report
  8. Realme P4 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon; Could Debut With Realme P4 Pro 5G
  9. ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X Will Reportedly Launch in October
  10. Samsung Unveils AI-Driven Voice Phishing Scam Detection on One UI 8 Smartphones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »