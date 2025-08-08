Google Pixel 10 series will be launched at the Made by Google event on August 20. As we get closer to the launch event, alleged marketing images and videos of the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and Pixel Watch 4 have leaked online. The design of upcoming devices nearly identical to their predecessor, just like earlier leaks had predicted. The purported marketing materials show the devices in a grey shade. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold are expected to debut alongside the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro XL models.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel 10 Pro Design Leaked

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared images and three video clips featuring the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and Pixel Watch 4. The foldable phone appears in a grey finish in the video, likely to be marketed as the Moonstone shade. It's shown unfolding to reveal the inner screen with a camera cutout and noticeably thick bezels.

Like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold seems to have a minimal hinge gap when closed. It has a rectangular camera module, and lenses are placed in a dual-stage design.

The Pixel 10 Pro is also shown in the Moonstone finish in the video. The 12-second clip highlights the camera bar, power button and volume controls of the device. At the rear, it features a pill-shaped camera module housing the rear sensors.

Finally, the Pixel Watch 4's alleged promo video showcases the familiar circular design, corroborating previous leaks. It also has the Moonstone shade with a black dial. The wearable looks similar to the Pixel Watch 3 with thinner bezel.

The post also includes real-world images of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel 10 Pro. The alleged marketing images also suggest the select Pixel 10 series models will come with a free Google AI Pro for one year.

Google is all set to host its next Made by Google launch event on August 20. The company will announce its next generation of Pixel smartphones. The Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a are also expected to go official alongside the Pixel 10 series. The new phones are tipped to run on the Tensor G5 chip with Android 16, out-of-the-box They could include the MediaTek T900 modem and offer several AI features, as per recent reports.