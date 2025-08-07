Google Pixel Watch 4 is expected to go official on August 20 at the Made By Google event alongside the Pixel 10 series. With only a few days left until the launch event, a new leak has given us a few hints about what to expect from the new wearable. The leaked renders show the Google Pixel Watch 4 featuring a round design, similar to last year's Pixel Watch 3. The upcoming smartwatch is seen in five different colour options in the images. It is said to be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes.

Google Pixel Watch 4 Design (Leaked)

Bedros Pamboukian (@bedros_p) shared alleged renders of the Pixel Watch 4 on X and GitHub. These images show the wearable in five colourways. The Iris, Lemongrass, Porcelain, and Obsidian colour options are shown for the 41mm variant, while the Moonstone, Porcelain, and Obsidian shades are shown for the 45mm variant.

The Pixel Watch 4 "rumors" and images are so silly because it's legit in the site for those with eyes to see



I was just bug hunting and ran into loads of images labelled Pixel Watch 4?



"Precision crafted. Performance ready."

Wonderful pic.twitter.com/6PMguOqVjB — Bedros Pamboukian (@bedros_p) August 6, 2025

The Irish colour option of the Pixel Watch 4 is seen with a silver aluminium case. The Lemongrass is seen with a champagne gold aluminium case, while Porcelain is tipped to arrive with a polished silver aluminium case. The Obsidian variant said to have a matte black aluminium case.

The Moonstone colourway of the Pixel Watch 4 45mm variant has an aluminium case with a satin finish, while the Porcelain has a polished silver finish. The Obsidian shade of the 45mm variant is tipped to feature the same black matte aluminium finished case.

The Pixel Watch 4 looks almost identical to the Pixel Watch 3, and this is in line with earlier leaks that pointed to a familiar design. It retains the same round design while offering slightly slimmer display bezels.

Older reports claimed that Pixel Watch 4 would be priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 30,500) for the 41mm Wi-Fi variant. The Wi-Fi variant of the 45mm model could cost $399 (roughly Rs. 34,800). The new model is tipped to come with a new charging system, which is claimed to take the battery from zero to 50 percent in 15 minutes and from zero to 80 percent in 30 minutes. It is tipped to include a new Workout Builder feature.

Google is expected to launch the Pixel Watch 4 at its Made by Google launch event on August 20. They could be announced alongside the Pixel 10 series of smartphones. Google is also likely to unveil the Pixel Buds 2a at the same event.