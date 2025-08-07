Technology News
Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro XL Renders Leaked; New Lineup Said to Offer Camera Coach Feature

Here's a quick look at the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro XL, which are expected to debut alongside the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold on August 20.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 7 August 2025 11:08 IST
Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro XL Renders Leaked; New Lineup Said to Offer Camera Coach Feature

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Google has scheduled its Made by Google launch event for August 20

  • Google's Pixel 10 lineup is expected to comprise four models
  • Renders show blue, black and yellow-green colour options for the Pixel 10
  • The upcoming Google Pixel 10 series is expected to ship with Android 16
Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro XL have been spotted in leaked renders that give us an idea of what to expect from the company's smartphones. The next generation Pixel 10 series is set to break cover at the firm's upcoming Made By Google event on August 20. Like the current Pixel 9 series, the upcoming lineup is expected to include four models — the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Some of these handsets appear to bear a similar design to their predecessors. Meanwhile, Google will reportedly introduce new Gemini-powered features with the Pixel 10 series.

Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro XL Design (Expected)

WinFuture has leaked renders of the Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro XL that showcase the designs of both handsets. The renders show the Pixel Pro XL in black and grey colour options with rounded corners and a pill-shaped rear camera module. Google is expected to introduce the handsets in Moonstone and Obsidian colourways that refer to these models.

An infrared temperature sensor seems to be integrated into the camera module of the Pixel 10 Pro XL alongside the main, wide-angle, and periscope sensors. The handset appears to have a hole punch cutout on the display that houses the selfie shooter.

pixel 10 winfuture Pixel 10

Pixel 10
Photo Credit: Winfuture

 

The official-looking renders show blue, black and yellow-green colour options for the Pixel 10. They are expected to be marketed as Indigo, Limoncello, and Obsidian. The handset is much more similar to the Pixel 9 with design elements including a hole-punch display design and a pill-shaped camera module. It appears to have a triple rear camera setup at the rear.

Meanwhile, Android Headlines reports that the Pixel 10 series will debut with a Gemini-powered Camera Coach camera tool. This feature is said to assist users in capturing better pictures in real time by adjusting the frame and lighting. Camera Coach can analyse the scene and provide real-time suggestions to improve shots, according to the report.

Google has scheduled its next Made by Google launch event for August 20. The Pixel 10 lineup will be the highlight of the event. The company is expected to unveil new Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a alongside the Pixel 10 family.

The Pixel 10 series is expected to ship with Android 16. They could run on the Tensor G5 chipset and include several AI features, including a conversational photo editing tool that relies on commands provided to Gemini.

Comments

Further reading: Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, Google Pixel 10 Specifications, Google Pixel 10 series, Made by Google, Google
Google Pixel 10 Series to Offer Gemini-Powered Conversational Photo Editing Feature: Report

