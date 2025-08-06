Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a are unlikely to go on sale before October, as per a report. The US-based tech giant is set to unveil its latest Pixel 10 series, along with its new smartwatch and true wireless stereo (TWS) devices on August 20. The company is reportedly facing some issues putting its latest foldable phone, smartwatch, and TWS in the hands of the customers. However, this delay might not affect the availability of the standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL, with them expected to go on sale later in August.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4 Availability in Stores (Expected)

According to a report by WinFuture, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a will likely go on sale on October 9. This is a significant delay when compared to the standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 XL, which could be available for purchase starting August 28. Google seems to be facing supply chain issues, which are said to have caused this delay. However, the company has yet to announce when the new Pixel 10 series will go on sale.

Customers who were looking forward to buying these devices might be disappointed by the news, as the phones are expected to be unveiled later this month. The Google Pixel 10 series is scheduled to launch on August 20. The series is expected to include the standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The specifications for the upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold recently surfaced online. The handset is expected to sport a 6.4-inch cover display, offering 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The phone is said to be powered by Google's 3nm Tensor G5 SoC, paired with a 5,015mAh battery and 23W wired and 15W Qi2 wireless charging support.

Additionally, it might come with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating too. For photos and videos, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is tipped to feature a 48-megapixel primary rear camera, a 10.5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto sensor. At the front, it could come with 10-megapixel selfie cameras, on the cover and inner display.