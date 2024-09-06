Honor Watch 5 was unveiled at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA Berlin) 2024 Honor event. The smartwatch comes with a 1.85-inch rectangular AMOLED screen and a rotating button on the right side. It is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 15 days as well as an accurate GPS tracking feature. This watch succeeds the Honor Watch 4, which was introduced in China in July 2023. Notably, Honor launched the Magic V3, MagicPad 2, and MagicBook Art 14 globally at the aforementioned IFA Berlin 2024 event.

The Honor Watch 5 is teased to come in black, gold, and green colour options. The company has not yet confirmed the price of the smartwatch or its availability details.

Honor Watch 5 Specifications, Features

The Honor Watch 5 sports a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with a 450 x 390 pixels resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 322ppi pixel density. The right edge of the rectangular watch body holds a rotating button. The exact function of this button has not been officially specified but we can expect it to help users navigate the menu and perform other controls of the watch.

Health tracking options in the Honor Watch 5 include heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress sensors alongside sleep and menstrual cycle trackers. Honor claims that with the one-click health scan feature, users can get a comprehensive reading of all their vital signs within sixty seconds.

Honor packs a 480mAh battery in the Honor Watch 5 which is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 15 days. The Turbo X Smart Power Management feature is said to improve the energy usage of the watch. The smartwatch is also equipped with the AccuTrack positioning system, which is claimed to offer users more precise GPS tracking than most competing devices. The watch body measures 11mm in thickness and weighs 35g.