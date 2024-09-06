Technology News
Honor Watch 5 With 1.85-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 15 Days of Battery Life Unveiled

Honor Watch 5 comes with a one-click health scan feature.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2024 19:07 IST
Honor Watch 5 With 1.85-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 15 Days of Battery Life Unveiled

Photo Credit: YouTube/@Honor

Honor Watch 5 is teased to come in black, gold and green colourways

Highlights
  • Honor Watch 5 is equipped with the AccuTrack positioning system
  • The smartwatch has a rotating button on one side
  • The Honor Watch 5 comes with sleep and menstrual cycle trackers
Honor Watch 5 was unveiled at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA Berlin) 2024 Honor event. The smartwatch comes with a 1.85-inch rectangular AMOLED screen and a rotating button on the right side. It is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 15 days as well as an accurate GPS tracking feature. This watch succeeds the Honor Watch 4, which was introduced in China in July 2023. Notably, Honor launched the Magic V3, MagicPad 2, and MagicBook Art 14 globally at the aforementioned IFA Berlin 2024 event.

The Honor Watch 5 is teased to come in black, gold, and green colour options. The company has not yet confirmed the price of the smartwatch or its availability details. 

Honor Watch 5 Specifications, Features

The Honor Watch 5 sports a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with a 450 x 390 pixels resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 322ppi pixel density. The right edge of the rectangular watch body holds a rotating button. The exact function of this button has not been officially specified but we can expect it to help users navigate the menu and perform other controls of the watch.

Health tracking options in the Honor Watch 5 include heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress sensors alongside sleep and menstrual cycle trackers. Honor claims that with the one-click health scan feature, users can get a comprehensive reading of all their vital signs within sixty seconds. 

Honor packs a 480mAh battery in the Honor Watch 5 which is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 15 days. The Turbo X Smart Power Management feature is said to improve the energy usage of the watch. The smartwatch is also equipped with the AccuTrack positioning system, which is claimed to offer users more precise GPS tracking than most competing devices. The watch body measures 11mm in thickness and weighs 35g.

Honor Watch 5, Honor Watch 5 specifications, Honor Watch 5 features, Honor Watch 5 design, Honor Watch 5 launch, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
