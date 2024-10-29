Honor 200 series is getting a new update that is finally introducing the Circle to Search feature in India. The RM3 version is an over-the-air (OTA) update for the Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G smartphones. Alongside the new artificial intelligence (AI) feature, it also adds the October 2024 Google security patch as well as performance enhancements. Notably, the Circle to Search feature was first announced for the series earlier this month, but it was not rolled out in India so far.

Honor 200 Series Gets Circle to Search in India

Google's Circle to Search was first introduced in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Later it was also added to the Pixel 8 series. While it was expanded to more Samsung and Pixel devices, the feature was not rolled out to smartphones by other manufacturers. Recently, the Mountain View-based tech giant said that the visual lookup feature will also be introduced to more smartphones across the Android ecosystem.

The new RM3 update for the Honor 200 series also adds performance and security improvements. The Google security patch for October 2024 is being added to protect smartphones from cybersecurity threats. Users can also record system audio during screen recordings. Additionally, three screen recording resolutions of 480p, 720p, and 1080p have been made available that users can choose from.

Finally, the Circle to Search visual lookup tool is also being added. The feature allows users to quickly run a web search of any visual element visible on the screen. The feature can also select and copy text from images as well as translate text in different languages.

The new Honor 200 series RM3 update will be available to all users by October 31, as per the company. To download and install the update, users will have to go to Settings and scroll to System & updates option. There, users will need to tap on software update. A new update should show up when users click on Check for Updates. Once downloaded, users can install it.