Honor 200 Series in India Gets Circle to Search With Latest Software Update

The company first announced the Circle to Search feature for the Honor 200 series earlier this month.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 October 2024 19:37 IST
Honor 200 Series in India Gets Circle to Search With Latest Software Update

Photo Credit: Honor

Google earlier announced that Circle to Search will be expanded to other brands

Highlights
  • The feature is being introduced via the RM3 update
  • The update will be fully rolled out by October 31
  • Circle to Search is an AI-powered visual lookup tool
Honor 200 series is getting a new update that is finally introducing the Circle to Search feature in India. The RM3 version is an over-the-air (OTA) update for the Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G smartphones. Alongside the new artificial intelligence (AI) feature, it also adds the October 2024 Google security patch as well as performance enhancements. Notably, the Circle to Search feature was first announced for the series earlier this month, but it was not rolled out in India so far.

Honor 200 Series Gets Circle to Search in India

Google's Circle to Search was first introduced in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Later it was also added to the Pixel 8 series. While it was expanded to more Samsung and Pixel devices, the feature was not rolled out to smartphones by other manufacturers. Recently, the Mountain View-based tech giant said that the visual lookup feature will also be introduced to more smartphones across the Android ecosystem.

The new RM3 update for the Honor 200 series also adds performance and security improvements. The Google security patch for October 2024 is being added to protect smartphones from cybersecurity threats. Users can also record system audio during screen recordings. Additionally, three screen recording resolutions of 480p, 720p, and 1080p have been made available that users can choose from.

Finally, the Circle to Search visual lookup tool is also being added. The feature allows users to quickly run a web search of any visual element visible on the screen. The feature can also select and copy text from images as well as translate text in different languages.

The new Honor 200 series RM3 update will be available to all users by October 31, as per the company. To download and install the update, users will have to go to Settings and scroll to System & updates option. There, users will need to tap on software update. A new update should show up when users click on Check for Updates. Once downloaded, users can install it.

Honor 200

Honor 200

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive and sleek design
  • Vibrant 120Hz OLED display
  • Fast wired charging
  • Capable cameras, especially portraits
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • No IP rating
  • The ultra-wide sensor is mediocre
Read detailed Honor 200 review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1200x2664 pixels
Honor 200 Pro

Honor 200 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Fast wired charging
  • Capable cameras, especially portraits
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Expensive
Read detailed Honor 200 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1224x2700 pixels
Further reading: Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro, Honor, Circle to Search, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Intel Set for Big Drop in Quarterly Revenue as Chipmaker Struggles to Bounce Back
Apple Set for Biggest Revenue Jump in 2 Years on iPhone Demand in China

Honor 200 Series in India Gets Circle to Search With Latest Software Update
