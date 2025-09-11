Technology News
NoiseFit Endeavour Pro Launched in India With 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display, 10-Day Battery Life

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro houses a 530mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 28 days of standby time on a single charge.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 September 2025 16:48 IST
NoiseFit Endeavour Pro Launched in India With 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display, 10-Day Battery Life

Photo Credit: Noise

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro has a 5 ATM water resistance rating

Highlights
  • NoiseFit Endeavour Pro has been launched in India
  • It is offered in Carbon Black and Driftstone Beige colour options
  • NoiseFit Endeavour Pro offers Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
NoiseFit Endeavour Pro has launched in India as the newest smartwatch from the wearable technology firm. The smartwatch sports a 1.5-inch AMOLED display and has titanium alloy bezels. The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro offers a heart rate monitor and tracks blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels. It has a 5 ATM water resistance rating and GPS connectivity. The company says that the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro offers up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. 

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro Price in India

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro is available at an introductory price of Rs 9,999, while its retail price is Rs. 10,999. It will go on sale via the company website, Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retail partners, including Croma and Reliance Digital. It is offered in Carbon Black and Driftstone Beige colour options.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro Specifications

The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro sports a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 1,000 nits brightness and 466×466 pixel resolution. It features Titanium Alloy bezels and supports cloud-based watch faces. Once paired with a compatible smartphone via the NoiseFit App, users can customise their watch faces and monitor their performance and progress.

Users can pair the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro with smartphones running on Android 9.0 and iOS 11 or newer versions. It tracks SpO2 levels, heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), stress, menstrual health, and sleep. Additionally, it offers a multi-sports mode to monitor various physical activities. It is equipped with a built-in 2W torch.

The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro offers Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It includes an accelerometer and a gyroscope. The wearable shows weather updates as well as notifications for calls and messages. It also displays notifications from social networking apps that have been synced with the NoiseFit App. It offers dual-band GPS with support for five satellite systems. The smartwatch features nine-axis sensors, altimeter, barometer, and compass.

The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro houses a 530mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to ten days of battery life and up to 28 days of standby time on a single charge. In the GPS mode, it is said to provide up to 26 days of standby time. It comes with 5ATM water resistance.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro Launched in India With 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display, 10-Day Battery Life
