OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to launch soon. The smartwatch is said to succeed the OnePlus Watch, which was released in March 2021 with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that offers a 2.5D curved glass protection. The smartwatch is said to offer a battery life of up to 14 days. Although the OnePlus Watch 2 launch date has not yet been announced officially, details about the smart wearable have surfaced online previously. A launch timeline of the watch had also been tipped earlier. Now, the purported smartwatch has been spotted on an Indian certification site, hinting at its India launch.

The OnePlus Watch is listed on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website with the model number OPWWE231. The listing suggests that the launch date of the smartwatch is inching closer. The BIS listing also confirms that the watch will see an India release.

An earlier report suggested that the OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to launch in 2024, likely alongside the OnePlus 12 flagship smartphone. The report added that the upcoming smartwatch is expected to sport a circular display. Although it is expected to offer a few significant upgrades over the OnePlus Watch, it is expected to run on a custom RTOS platform like its preceding model.

The OnePlus Watch launched in India at a price of Rs. 16,999. It is offered in Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver colour options and in a Cobalt Limited Edition. The smartwatch comes with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance and 5ATM water resistance.

OnePlus Watch packs a 405mAh battery that supports Warp Charge fast charging. It also offers Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and Beidou connectivity options.

