OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to arrive with a circular display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 November 2023 12:32 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Watch 2 is said to succeed the OnePlus Watch (pictured)

  • OnePlus Watch 2 has been tipped to launch in 2024
  • The smartwatch is likely to offer upgrades over its preceding model
  • The OnePlus Watch 2 could ship with custom RTOS
OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to launch soon. The smartwatch is said to succeed the OnePlus Watch, which was released in March 2021 with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that offers a 2.5D curved glass protection. The smartwatch is said to offer a battery life of up to 14 days. Although the OnePlus Watch 2 launch date has not yet been announced officially, details about the smart wearable have surfaced online previously. A launch timeline of the watch had also been tipped earlier. Now, the purported smartwatch has been spotted on an Indian certification site, hinting at its India launch.

The OnePlus Watch is listed on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website with the model number OPWWE231. The listing suggests that the launch date of the smartwatch is inching closer. The BIS listing also confirms that the watch will see an India release.

An earlier report suggested that the OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to launch in 2024, likely alongside the OnePlus 12 flagship smartphone. The report added that the upcoming smartwatch is expected to sport a circular display. Although it is expected to offer a few significant upgrades over the OnePlus Watch, it is expected to run on a custom RTOS platform like its preceding model.

The OnePlus Watch launched in India at a price of Rs. 16,999. It is offered in Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver colour options and in a Cobalt Limited Edition. The smartwatch comes with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance and 5ATM water resistance.

OnePlus Watch packs a 405mAh battery that supports Warp Charge fast charging. It also offers Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and Beidou connectivity options.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Watch 2, OnePlus Watch 2 launch, OnePlus Watch 2 specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Remains Stable Above $34,000 Despite Several Altcoins Seeing Losses

