Technology News

Amazfit Active Edge With 1.32-Inch LCD Screen, Up to 16 Day Battery Life Debuts in India: All Details

Amazfit Active Edge will go on sale in India starting February 27.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 February 2024 18:12 IST
Amazfit Active Edge With 1.32-Inch LCD Screen, Up to 16 Day Battery Life Debuts in India: All Details

Photo Credit: Amazfit

Amazfit Active Edge is offered in Lava Black, Mint Green and Midnight Pulse colourways

Highlights
  • Amazfit Active Edge carries a 370mAh battery
  • The smartwatch ships with ZeppOS 2.0
  • The Amazfit Active Edge supports more than 100 watch faces
Advertisement

Amazfit Active Edge was unveiled in India on February 23, Friday. Details about the smart wearable have been revealed by the company and it will be available for purchase in the country later this month. The smartwatch comes in three colour options, with a round dial, four buttons, and is claimed to sport a rugged design. It comes with multiple pre-loaded gym, exercise, and workout training modes. It also supports more than 100 watch faces and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 16 days.

Amazfit Active Edge price in India, availability

Offered in Lava Black, Mint Green, and Midnight Pulse colourways, the Amazfit Active Edge is priced in India at Rs. 12,999. It will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon, the Amazfit India website, and retail stores starting February 27.

Amazfit Active Edge specifications, features

The Amazfit Active Edge features a 1.32-inch LTPO LCD screen with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels and an anti-fingerprint coating on the touchscreen. It runs on ZeppOS 2.0 out-of-the-box. The watch is backed by a 370mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 16 days of battery life in a typical usage scenario. The global listing of the model claims that in the battery saver mode, it may offer up to 24 days of usage.

Like most other fitness trackers, the Amazfit Active Edge is equipped with 24x7 continuous heart rate monitoring, alongside blood oxygen or SpO2, stress, steps, activity, and sleep trackers. All the data from these sensors can be synchronised with the Zepp App. The smartwatch also comes with a PPG biometric sensor, and it supports GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and QZSS connectivity. 

The Amazfit Active Edge also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and it is compatible with products running Android 7.0, iOS 14.0, and above. It also has 10ATM water resistance, supports more than 100 watch faces and sports modes alongside the Zepp Coach mode that is said to help users with customised training plans. 

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Amazfit Active Edge, Amazfit Active Edge India launch, Amazfit Active Edge price in India, Amazfit Active Edge specifications, Amazfit
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Reddit, Jack Dorsey’s Block Reveal Crypto Investment Details as Tech Firms Begin Experimenting With Web3
Amazfit Active Edge With 1.32-Inch LCD Screen, Up to 16 Day Battery Life Debuts in India: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F25 Pro 5G Price in India, Key Features Leaked; Colour Options Teased
  2. Xiaomi 14 Ultra With 50-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  3. Google's SoundPod is Finally Coming to Merchants in India: Check Pricing
  4. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G to Launch in India Soon: Camera Details Revealed
  5. Samsung One UI 6.1 Update With Galaxy AI Features Coming to These Devices
  6. Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro With a 10,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit Active Edge With 1.32-Inch LCD Screen, Up to 16 Day Battery Life Debuts in India: All Details
  2. Reddit, Jack Dorsey’s Block Reveal Crypto Investment Details as Tech Firms Begin Experimenting With Web3
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Said to Offer Slimmer Titanium Design but Will Avoid Dedicated S-Pen Slot: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy AI Features Coming to Galaxy S23 and Other Models With One UI 6.1 Update
  5. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Confirmed to Launch in India in March
  6. Sony Testing PC VR Games Support for PS VR2; Will Be Available in 2024
  7. Oppo F25 Pro 5G Price in India, Key Features Leaked; Colour Options Teased Ahead of February 29 Launch
  8. Elden Ring Has Sold Over 23 Million Copies, Bandai Namco Confirms
  9. Google Pay to Roll Out SoundPod With Audio Alerts to Merchants in India After Year-Long Pilot
  10. Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 10,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »