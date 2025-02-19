Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Allegedly Spotted on Samsung's Firmware Server, Model Number Revealed

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Allegedly Spotted on Samsung's Firmware Server, Model Number Revealed

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE could have the model number, SM-F761B.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 February 2025 12:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Allegedly Spotted on Samsung's Firmware Server, Model Number Revealed

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy

Highlights
  • A budget-friendly version of the Galaxy Z Flip could launch this year
  • Galaxy Z Flip FE was earlier surfaced on the GSMA database
  • It is tipped to run on Samsung's in-house Exynos 2500 series chipset
Samsung is believed to unveil a budget-friendly foldable phone called Galaxy Z Flip FE alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 this year. While the brand hasn't officially confirmed the plans to introduce Galaxy Z Flip SE, the alleged model number of the phone has popped up on a Samsung server validating its existence. The Galaxy Z Flip SE is expected to be powered by a Samsung Exynos processor and could feature the same display as the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Firmware for Galaxy Flip SE Appeared on Samsung's Servers

Tipster Erencan Yılmaz on X claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip FE was spotted on Samsung OTA servers with model number SM-F761. The letter 'F' in the model number suggests that it is a foldable phone, while the number '7' indicates that it's part of the Flip line. The screenshot shared by the tipster shows model number SM-F761B and the suffix 'B' at the end could indicate that this phone will launch in European markets.

The Galaxy Z Flip FE had earlier surfaced on the GSMA database with the model number SM-F761B. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 bears model number SM-F741, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has model number SM-F731. Based on this naming pattern, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to get model number SM-F751.

The Fan Edition foldable phone is expected to be launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July this year. Little is known about the device, but it is tipped to run on Samsung's in-house Exynos 2500 series chipset. It is likely to feature a 6.7-inch main screen and a 3.4-inch cover screen, same as the Galaxy Z Flip 6. It could pack up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Samsung is yet to announce any plans to unveil Fan Edition foldable phones. Also, the final model names of the FE models are not yet known. Therefore, this leak should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
