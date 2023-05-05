Samsung has announced the latest software update for the eligible Galaxy Watch series. The new One UI 5 Watch software based on Google WearOS 4 comes with several new features including improved health sensors and safety features. The latest update is said to incorporate new features from Google as well as Samsung. The stable version of the update will be rolled to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series later this year. However, users across the US and Korea can access the update in the beta version.

According to the company's blog post, once rolled out, Samsung One UI 5 watch update will bring a new Sleep Insights UI that will help users to keep track of their sleep score along with sleep phases, snoring hours, and blood oxygen levels during sleep hours.

Additionally, the update will also improve the smart health monitors by offering the personalised heart rate zone that will provide real-time running analysis and a customised interval training program. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch Pro users will now get an extended Route Workout feature, which will support activities like running and walking, in addition to previously available support for cycling and hiking.

Furthermore, the One UI 5 Watch also offers an improved SOS feature. This allows the user to automatically connect to an emergency service number. The emergency service will also get easy access to the wearers' location as well as their medical information.

The One UI 5 Watch update will be rolled out with the upcoming Galaxy Watch series later this year. Currently, Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 series users in the US and Korea can access these features by registering in the beta version program via Samsung Members app.

