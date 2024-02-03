Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Ring Reportedly Spotted on Good Lock App Hinting at Imminent Launch

Samsung Galaxy Ring may support Pogo pin charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 February 2024 11:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy Ring is tipped to launch in three finishes this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Ring may be available in sizes up to 22.2mm
  • The smart ring is tipped to be a lightweight health tracker
  • The Samsung Galaxy Ring may support atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection
Samsung Galaxy Ring was announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, January 17. It was accompanied by a small teaser video which hinted at the design. It was claimed to be a "health and wellness device." However, the company did not reveal any feature details, nor did it confirm a launch timeline. Several leaks about the Galaxy Ring have surfaced online over the past few days. The possible dimensions of the smart ring were suggested previously, now it has been spotted on one of the firm's software suites. 

A Reddit user spotted the Samsung Galaxy Ring on the Good Lock application under the battery widgets section alongside other Samsung devices. This suggests that the device is under development and is likely to launch soon. It has previously been tipped to launch later this year alongside the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. 

An earlier report claimed that the upcoming Galaxy Ring will be “incredibly” lightweight. It is expected to be available in multiple sizes up to size 13 (22.2mm). The smart ring may also launch with three colour options. It is also likely to support pogo pin charging.

From the company teaser of the Samsung Smart Ring earlier this year, we have seen a round, smooth ring equipped with multiple sensors placed on the underside. These are expected to help users with health and fitness tracking. The company touts it to be a "powerful and accessible health and wellness device."

The Galaxy Ring, like most health and fitness trackers, has been tipped to be able to track, measure, monitor, and upload health, fitness, and sleep data to necessary applications. Older leaks suggested that the device may carry electrocardiogram (ECG), photoplethysmography (PPG)  or atrial fibrillation or AFib sensors, alongside the more common 24x7 heart rate, SpO2, and sleep trackers.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Ring, Samsung Galaxy Ring launch, Samsung Galaxy Ring specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
