Apple Watch May Reportedly Integrate Cameras to Become an AI Wearable

The standard Apple Watch may come with cameras embedded with the screen, similar to the iPhone’s front-facing camera.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 March 2025 10:05 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch Ultra (pictured) is the company's flagship smartwatch

  • Apple Watch Ultra is reported to get a camera near the crown and button
  • Users may be scan objects for instant information retrieval
  • FaceTime support on the Apple Watch remains unlikely
Apple is planning to integrate cameras into its smartwatches, according to claims by a seasoned journalist. The Cupertino-based technology giant may add a camera near the crown and the button on the Apple Watch Ultra's side, allowing the user to scan an object around them and get information about it. Meanwhile, the standard Apple Watch series is also likely to get it. As per the report, it would fulfill the company's ambition of having an artificial intelligence (AI) wearable which can “see the outside world and deliver relevant information”.

Cameras on the Apple Watch

This information comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, the journalist highlighted Apple's plans regarding its lineup of smartwatches, the Watch Ultra as well as the numbered Series. In line with its ambitions of making AI a fundamental part of the iPhone, the company also reportedly wants to have Visual Intelligence at the core of its smartwatches.

Notably, it is a visual lookup tool which helps them learn about objects and places instantly, powered by Apple Intelligence — the iPhone maker's AI suite.

As part of its plan, the standard Apple Watch may come with cameras embedded with the screen, similar to the iPhone's front-facing camera. Meanwhile, it is speculated to be located between the crown and the button on the side of the flagship Watch Ultra model. As per Gurman, the Watch Ultra is thicker than the numbered series and hence Apple may have “more room to play with”.

The report suggests users may be able to point their Apple Watch Ultra at an object for scanning it. Alternatively, the standard series wearers may have to flip their wrist for the same. While its features are yet to be revealed, the report suggests that despite having cameras, the smartwatch is unlikely to support FaceTime due to several challenges.

For starters, the smartwatch's screen would be too small for carrying out videoconferencing. Secondly, it would require the user to hold a smartwatch up for the duration of the call, making it impractical. However, Gurman says porting the FaceTime app for the Apple Watch wouldn't prove to be challenging, but despite this, it is said to be a “far-fetched idea”.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
