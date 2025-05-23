Technology News
Xiaomi Watch S4 15th Anniversary Edition Unveiled With XRING T1 Chipset

Xiaomi Watch S4 15th Anniversary Edition allows users to control Xiaomi cars without a mobile phone.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2025 16:00 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Watch S4 15th Anniversary Edition packs a 486mAh battery

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Watch S4 15th Anniversary Edition runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2
  • The Watch S4 15th Anniversary Edition has a 1.43-inch display
  • The new XRING T1 SoC is said to offer a maximum CPU frequency of 500MHz
Xiaomi launched the Watch S4 15th Anniversary Edition in China on Thursday during the company's anniversary launch event. The new wearable, equipped with Xiaomi's in-house XRING T1 chipset, was unveiled alongside the Xiaomi 15s Pro and Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra. The Watch S4 15th Anniversary Edition arrives several months after Xiaomi launched the regular Watch S4. It has a refreshed design and colour option that stand out from the regular Watch S4. The watch boasts a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED screen.

Xiaomi Watch S4 15th Anniversary Edition Price

The price of Xiaomi Watch S4 15th Anniversary Edition is set at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. roughly Rs. 15,000). It comes in Black and Green shades. For comparison, the standard Xiaomi Watch S4 starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,800).

Xiaomi Watch S4 15th Anniversary Edition Specifications

The Xiaomi Watch S4 15th Anniversary Edition comes with a new chip, a few design tweaks, and updated battery life over the standard model. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 and supports handsets running on Android 8.0 and iOS 12.0 or above. It has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 pixels resolution. The display has 60Hz refresh rate and is touted to provide 1,500 nits of peak brightness.

The wearable runs on Xiaomi's self-developed XRING T1 chipset. The new chipset is claimed to deliver a maximum CPU frequency of 500MHz.

Users can control their Xiaomi cars without a mobile phone through the Watch S4 15th Anniversary Edition. The watch face supports three-second video content and also provides a real-time preview of the paired smartphone's camera.

The Xiaomi Watch S4 15th Anniversary Edition is advertised to provide nine days of battery life on a single charge with eSIM functionality enabled. The standard version, for reference, offers seven days of battery life in eSIM mode. The wearable packs a 486mAh battery.

Xiaomi Watch S4 15th Anniversary Edition comes with SpO2 (blood oxygen) and a heart rate monitoring sensor. It has a 5 ATM rating for water resistance. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou and QZSS. It measures 47.3 x 47.3 x 12.0mm in size and weighs 44.5g.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
