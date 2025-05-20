Google I/O 2025 Starts Today: How to Watch the Keynote Livestream

Google I/O 2025 is just hours away, and the tech giant is expected to make several new announcements about new software features coming to the company's services over the coming months. Last week, the company gave us a peek at a few useful features coming to Android 16 and Wear OS 6, in a sign that the company plans to focus on new artificial intelligence (AI) features at its upcoming annual developer conference. At the Google I/O, the company is also expected to make announcements related to Android XR, its new operating system for extended reality (XR) devices.

How to Watch the Google I/O 2025 Livestream

Google I/O 2025 will begin at 10am PT, or 10:30pm IST for users in India. Google CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to deliver his keynote address from the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The event will also be streamed live via the Google for Developers YouTube channel, which means you can tune in via your browser, or via the YouTube app on mobile devices.

You can also tune in to the Google I/O 2025 livestream via the video embedded below.

After you watch the keynote live using the methods mentioned above, you can also tune in to the more technical developer keynote that follows the CEO's keynote address. This is scheduled to begin at 2am IST.

Subsequent sessions on the first day of Google I/O 2025 will focus on AI, Android, the web (Web Stage) and the cloud (Cloud Stage). All of these sessions will be streamed live at 3am PT (that's 4am IST in India), but you can also watch replays of the other shows after the livestream ends.

Similarly, you can watch the AI, Android, web and cloud sessions scheduled for day 2 of Google's annual developer conference on May 21. These sessions will begin at 10am PT (or 10:30pm IST), and Google will provide access to these videos after they are streamed.

Don't forget to read our list of some of the announcements the company is expected to make at Google I/O 2025. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 as we cover Google's announcements related to AI, Android 16, Wear OS 6, Android XR, and other software features at its developer conference on Tuesday and Wednesday.