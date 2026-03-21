The soaring demand for memory components has impacted the global smartphone market. With their latest launches, manufacturers are either hiking the prices of handsets or offering lower specifications in a bid to manage costs. Despite this, the under Rs. 15,000 segment in India has still seen the debut of several promising models recently. For example, the Samsung Galaxy M17e was recently launched, entering the space alongside rivals like Oppo K14x 5G and Realme C83 5G. All three handsets target users looking for reliable performance with 5G connectivity, but differ in terms of design, hardware, and software experience.

So, if you're shopping for a new smartphone under Rs. 15,000, here's a detailed comparison between Samsung Galaxy M17e, Oppo K14x 5G, and Realme C83 5G, to help you decide which one suits your needs.

Samsung Galaxy M17e vs Oppo K14x 5G vs Realme C83 5G: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M17e: Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant offering 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 15,499.

Oppo K14x 5G: Oppo K14x 5G price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage variant. Meanwhile, the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB configurations cost Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.

Realme C83 5G: Realme C83 5G price in India starts at Rs. 13,499 for the base 4GB+64GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants are priced at Rs. 14,449 and Rs. 17,499, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy M17e vs Oppo K14x 5G vs Realme C83 5G: Display, Software

Samsung Galaxy M17e: The handset features a 6.58-inch HD+ PLS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 16 with Samsung's One UI 8 skin on top.

Oppo K14x 5G: The Oppo K14x 5G sports a 6.75-inch HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

Realme C83 5G: The Realme C83 5G offers a 6.8-inch HD+ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on Realme UI 7.0, which is based on Android 16.

Samsung Galaxy M17e vs Oppo K14x 5G vs Realme C83 5G: Processor, Cameras

Samsung Galaxy M17e: The Galaxy M17e is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It carries a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Oppo K14x 5G: The Oppo K14x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth lens. There's also a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Realme C83 5G: A MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset powers the new Realme C83 5G, along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. For optics, it carries a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy M17e vs Oppo K14x 5G vs Realme C83 5G: Battery, Dimensions

Samsung Galaxy M17e: The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. It measures 167.4x77.4x8.2mm and weighs about 199g.

Oppo K14x 5G: The Oppo handset packs a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It measures 166.6 x 78.5 x 8.6mm and tips the scales at 212g.

Realme C83 5G: The Realme C83 5G packs a 7,000mAh Titan Battery. It supports wired charging at 15W. The handset measures 166.3×78.1×8.4mm and weighs about 212g.

Samsung Galaxy M17e vs Oppo K14x 5G vs Realme C83 5G: Which Should You Buy?

The Samsung Galaxy M17e is a solid pick for users who want a balanced experience with a smooth display and Samsung's reliable software experience.

The Oppo K14x 5G stands out with its appealing design and faster charging support, making it a better choice for performance-focused users.

The Realme C83 5G is ideal for buyers looking for an affordable 5G smartphone with lasting battery life and basic day-to-day performance.

FAQs:

1. Which phone offers the biggest battery?

The Realme C83 5G has the largest battery, with a typical capacity of 7,000mAh.

2. Which smartphone has the best performance?

All three smartphones are powered by the same Dimensity 6300 chipset and should deliver similar performance.

3. Which phone is the best for photography?

The Samsung Galaxy M17e and Oppo K14x 5G both come with 50-megapixel primary cameras, offering better photography than the Realme C83 5G.