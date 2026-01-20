Adobe announced new product integration and capabilities ahead of the Sundance Film Festival. The San Jose, California-based software giant announced that its Premiere Pro is being integrated with the Firefly platform, bringing access to a large number of artificial intelligence (AI) models and capabilities to the video editing platform. Additionally, both Premiere and After Effects are getting new tools and features to help professionals create and edit videos with ease and more precision. Specifically, After Effects is getting new tools focused on 3D effects and animation creation.

Adobe Brings New Capabilities to Premiere Pro and After Effects

In a press release, the software giant announced innovations to make the post-production workflow easier and more seamless for creators and video editors. These capabilities will be rolled out to Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Firefly Boards this week with the 26.0 update. Timing the announcement with the Sundance Film Festival, set to kick off on January 22, Adobe cited the annual Sundance Institute survey, claiming that 85 percent of entrants this year used its Creative Cloud applications to create and edit their videos.

“We're thrilled to see so many filmmakers creating their stories with Adobe's industry-leading tools," said Deepa Subramaniam, vice president of product marketing, creative professionals, Adobe. “The creative community inspires everything we do, and we're committed to advancing AI video tools with new innovations and investments for the next generation of storytellers.”

The biggest update comes to Premiere Pro, which can now connect with the Adobe Firefly app to access AI models from Adobe, Google, OpenAI, Runway, and more. Those working on the platform will be able to access both AI models and the tools for design, imaging, video, audio, and motion creation, without switching between the two apps. The company claims that this capability will make the post-production workflow more seamless for professionals.

Coming to the non-AI innovations being added to Adobe Premiere and After Effects, the company is making the Object Selection and Mask tools more intuitive, making tracking complex subjects faster and simpler. Redesigned Ellipse, Rectangle, and Pen masks are also being added to offer more creative control to users.

Adobe is also integrating Firefly Boards with the two platforms to allow professionals switch seamlessly between ideation and visual planning to direct execution, as assets can be shared. Notably, Firefly Board is an AI-powered platform which offers collaborative creation planning. Additionally, new Adobe Stock integration within Premiere Pro will let professionals browse, preview, and import more than 52 million clips directly within the platform.

Coming to After Effects' exclusive features, Adobe is upgrading the 3D Parametric Meshes with new spot and parallel shadows. More than 1,300 free substance 3D materials are also being added that can be applied to meshes to create realistic motion graphics. Text Animator is also being improved with support for keyframes, expressions, and flexible controls for titles and templates. Finally, a new tool will let users import Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) as native shape layers, allowing professionals to preserve editable gradients and transparency.