Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Adobe Premiere Integrated With AI Powered Firefly Platform; New After Effects Features Rolling Out

Adobe Premiere Integrated With AI-Powered Firefly Platform; New After Effects Features Rolling Out

With the Adobe Premiere and Firefly integration, the video editing platform can now access the creative AI studio.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 January 2026 19:31 IST
Adobe Premiere Integrated With AI-Powered Firefly Platform; New After Effects Features Rolling Out

Photo Credit: Adobe

The company says 85 percent of Sundance Film Festival entries used Adobe products

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Premiere Pro can directly connect to Firefly’s large AI model catalogue
  • Adobe After Effects also gets new 3D and animation tools
  • Firefly Boards have also been integrated with Premiere and After Effects
Advertisement

Adobe announced new product integration and capabilities ahead of the Sundance Film Festival. The San Jose, California-based software giant announced that its Premiere Pro is being integrated with the Firefly platform, bringing access to a large number of artificial intelligence (AI) models and capabilities to the video editing platform. Additionally, both Premiere and After Effects are getting new tools and features to help professionals create and edit videos with ease and more precision. Specifically, After Effects is getting new tools focused on 3D effects and animation creation.

Adobe Brings New Capabilities to Premiere Pro and After Effects

In a press release, the software giant announced innovations to make the post-production workflow easier and more seamless for creators and video editors. These capabilities will be rolled out to Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Firefly Boards this week with the 26.0 update. Timing the announcement with the Sundance Film Festival, set to kick off on January 22, Adobe cited the annual Sundance Institute survey, claiming that 85 percent of entrants this year used its Creative Cloud applications to create and edit their videos.

“We're thrilled to see so many filmmakers creating their stories with Adobe's industry-leading tools," said Deepa Subramaniam, vice president of product marketing, creative professionals, Adobe. “The creative community inspires everything we do, and we're committed to advancing AI video tools with new innovations and investments for the next generation of storytellers.”

The biggest update comes to Premiere Pro, which can now connect with the Adobe Firefly app to access AI models from Adobe, Google, OpenAI, Runway, and more. Those working on the platform will be able to access both AI models and the tools for design, imaging, video, audio, and motion creation, without switching between the two apps. The company claims that this capability will make the post-production workflow more seamless for professionals.

Coming to the non-AI innovations being added to Adobe Premiere and After Effects, the company is making the Object Selection and Mask tools more intuitive, making tracking complex subjects faster and simpler. Redesigned Ellipse, Rectangle, and Pen masks are also being added to offer more creative control to users.

Adobe is also integrating Firefly Boards with the two platforms to allow professionals switch seamlessly between ideation and visual planning to direct execution, as assets can be shared. Notably, Firefly Board is an AI-powered platform which offers collaborative creation planning. Additionally, new Adobe Stock integration within Premiere Pro will let professionals browse, preview, and import more than 52 million clips directly within the platform.

Coming to After Effects' exclusive features, Adobe is upgrading the 3D Parametric Meshes with new spot and parallel shadows. More than 1,300 free substance 3D materials are also being added that can be applied to meshes to create realistic motion graphics. Text Animator is also being improved with support for keyframes, expressions, and flexible controls for titles and templates. Finally, a new tool will let users import Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) as native shape layers, allowing professionals to preserve editable gradients and transparency.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, Adobe, Adobe Firefly, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on Double Door Refrigerators From LG, Haier, and Samsung

Related Stories

Adobe Premiere Integrated With AI-Powered Firefly Platform; New After Effects Features Rolling Out
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the Realme P4 Power 5G Will Launch in India
  2. Sony to Cede Control of Bravia TVs to China's TCL Electronics
  3. New Dark Matter Simulation Could Change How Galaxies Are Thought to Evolve
  4. SpaceX Adds 29 More Starlink Satellites in Rapid Falcon 9 Launch From Florida
  5. Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  6. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Might Launch in India With These Storage Options
  7. Google Pixel 10a Leak Suggests No Price Hike Over Pixel 9a
  8. OneUI 8.5 Beta 4 Could Roll Out Soon With Upgraded Bixby, New Features
  9. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Leak Reveals Full Specifications Ahead of Launch
  10. Adobe Brings New Capabilities to Premiere Pro and After Effects
#Latest Stories
  1. New Dark Matter Simulation Could Change How Galaxies Are Thought to Evolve
  2. SpaceX Adds 29 More Starlink Satellites in Rapid Falcon 9 Launch From Florida
  3. Sony to Cede Control of Bravia TVs to China’s TCL Electronics
  4. Adobe Premiere Integrated With AI-Powered Firefly Platform; New After Effects Features Rolling Out
  5. Samsung Upgrades Bixby With Perplexity-Powered AI Features, Takes Page Out of Apple’s Playbook
  6. Google Reportedly Working On New Live Features and Agentic Mode for Gemini Assistant
  7. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro RAM and Storage Options, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  8. Eddington Arrives on OTT: What You Need to Know About Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Starrer Thriller
  9. Red Magic 11 Air Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite, RedCore R4 Gaming Chip and 7,000mAh Battery
  10. Nikosh Chhaya Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Bengali Horror Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »