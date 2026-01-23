Adobe Acrobat’s AI Chatbot Will Now Let You Edit PDF With Text Prompts

Adobe Acrobat is getting new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, owing to a deeper integration with Adobe Express, the company's cloud-based content creation platform. One of the biggest highlights is the improvement to the AI chatbot in Acrobat, which can now edit PDFs based on natural language prompts. Additionally, the content creation platform's capabilities also allow Acrobat to generate presentations and audio podcasts using information from documents. The collaboration mode in PDF Space has also been improved. Adobe said that all of these features will also be available in Acrobat Studio.

Adobe Acrobat Gets New AI Features

In a blog post, the software giant announced and detailed the new capabilities that are now rolling out to Acrobat users globally. The Generate Presentation feature uses AI to analyse the content of one or more PDFs and automatically build an editable slide deck that reflects the key information. Users can tailor the presentation's tone and length, and refine slide layouts, images and text using tools from Adobe Express once the initial draft is created.

Another notable addition is Generate Podcast, which uses AI to turn text-heavy documents, reports, meeting transcripts or collections of related files into an audio summary. This audio output is personalised and can be adjusted in format and focus, making it easier for users to absorb detailed information by listening, whether during a commute or away from a screen. Interestingly, the feature appears to be similar to Google's audio overviews available in Gemini and NotebookLM.

The update also expands AI Assistant chat capabilities inside Acrobat Studio. Users can now interact with their PDFs using natural language prompts to perform editing tasks, such as removing pages, modifying text or images, adding digital signatures, applying passwords, and more, without manually performing these actions. The chat interface also offers guided help and troubleshooting for users who are unsure about how to execute specific PDF tasks.

Acrobat Studio also provides improved collaboration features within PDF Spaces, the platform's shared workspace environment. Teams can invite others to contribute files, leave notes or discuss project content in a central space where documents, links and web pages are organised together. The AI assistant embedded in PDF Spaces can answer questions about the content, surface insights, and synthesise information from multiple sources, helping groups align more quickly on decisions and next steps.