Apple Intelligence features (some of them) were rolled out in preview last month with the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 1 update, as well as similar beta updates for iPadOS, and macOS Sequoia. A user with access to the artificial intelligence (AI) features has posted a demo of the functioning of the Writing Tools. The user also claimed that the AI was able to proofread 2,203 words together and the entire proofreading took less than two minutes. Notably, the device used to test the feature is said to be the M2-powered iPad Pro.

The demo video was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by user AppleLeaker (@LeakerApple) who describes himself as a “former leaker”. In the video, the Writing Tools floating window could be seen with features such as Proofread, Rewrite (with the three tones Friendly, Professional, and Concise), Summary, and more.

Here is Apple Intelligence rewriting and proofreading 2,203 words (14,760 characters) on-device on the M2 iPad Pro. pic.twitter.com/Fh9BK7Stxg — AppleLeaker (@LeakerApple) August 4, 2024

As per the user, they copy-pasted a 2,203-word (14,760 characters) Wikipedia article about OLED. When asked to proofread the document, the AI tool was able to complete proofreading the entire block of text in under two minutes with a single command. However, the proofreading was done in tranches of 350 words, claimed the user.

The user also claimed that the character limit of Apple Intelligence's feature was much higher than similar tools in Samsung's Galaxy AI. The user further claimed that Galaxy AI has a character limit of “500 characters”. Gadgets 360 staff members checked the character limit for AI summarisation and found that the tool could go up to 9,917 characters with space, or 8,413 characters without space. Further, on a support page, Samsung stated that text characters between 200-4,000 are required to use the AI features in the Notes app.

While the estimated character limit was found to be much higher than the user's claim of 500, if the claims of Apple Intelligence processing more than 14,000 characters in a single attempt is true, it still outperforms Galaxy AI. However, since the user did not show the summarisation or rewrite feature, it cannot be said if the AI tool has a similar limit for that operation as well.

Additionally, these are early days, and the claims have only come from one source. Whether Apple Intelligence can really outperform Galaxy AI can only be said once the Cupertino-based tech giant officially releases the feature to the public.

