Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 16 Pro Models to Reportedly Get Bigger Batteries Compared to iPhone 15 Series

iPhone 16 Pro is speculated to have a 9 percent bigger battery compared to the existing model, the iPhone 15 Pro.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 August 2024 18:37 IST
iPhone 16 Pro Models to Reportedly Get Bigger Batteries Compared to iPhone 15 Series

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is expected to launch iPhone 16 series later this year as the successor to 2023's iPhone 15 lineup

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are reported to get bigger batteries
  • The handsets are speculated to get display, chipset and other upgrades
  • Apple could unveil the iPhone 16 series in September
Advertisement

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 16 series later this year comprising four models. While the standard iPhone 16 variants are speculated to get a revamped design, the high-end Pro models are also expected to pack several upgrades in key areas such as performance and charging speeds. A recently surfaced claim on social media from China suggests that Apple may bump up the battery capacities of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Pro Models Battery Capacity

According to a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo by user Instant Digital (translated from Chinese), both iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to get upgrades when it comes to battery life. While the iPhone 16 Pro is tipped to feature a 3,577mAh battery, the top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max may be backed by a 4,676mAh ​​​battery.

Although Apple does not officially reveal the battery capacities of its iPhone models, it is widely known that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have 3,274mAh and 4,441mAh-rated batteries, respectively.

If the claim turns out to be true, it would translate into a 9 percent bigger battery for the Pro model while the bigger iPhone 16 Pro Max's battery would have 5 percent more capacity. However, it is unknown if these numbers would lead to better battery life during real-world usage.

iPhone 16 Faster Charging Speeds

iPhone 16 Pro models are also speculated to pack faster charging speeds, according to a report. At present, Apple has capped the charging speed across its entire iPhone 15 lineup at 20W. Using a compatible Apple-certified 20W or higher power adapter, all variants in the iPhone 15 lineup are claimed to charge up to 50 percent within 30 minutes.

However, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may support up to 40W of wired fast charging. Additionally, MagSafe charging is also reported to be upgraded from 15W to 20W.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Iphone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro battery, iPhone 16 Pro Max battery, iPhone 16 Pro specifications, iPhone 16 Pro Max Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Microsoft Delays Avowed to 2025, Obsidian's RPG Sets February 18 Release Date
Google Pay, PhonePe Other Payment Firms Seek to Join RBI's CBDC Pilot, Said to Offer eRupee Transactions

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Models to Reportedly Get Bigger Batteries Compared to iPhone 15 Series
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Pre-Order Offers Tipped
  2. iQoo Z9s 5G Series Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Phones Revealed
  4. Moto G85 Review
  5. Infinix Note 40X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC Debuts in India
  6. Infinix X Watch 3 Series Design Renders Leaked; May Launch in India Soon
  7. Samsung Galaxy F14 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  8. Infinix Note 40X Review
  9. Your iPhone, Apple Watch and Other Devices Might be Vulnerable to Attack
  10. Apple Could Bump Up the Battery Capacities of iPhone 16 Pro Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Flagship Sale to Start on August 6 With Discounts on iPhone 15, Galaxy S23, More
  2. Apple Intelligence-Powered Writing Tool Might Outperform Similar AI Tools by Samsung’s Galaxy AI
  3. Boat Airdopes ProGear Open-Ear Earphones With Up to 100 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Poco M6 Plus 5G, Poco Buds X1 Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset Tipped to Get Improved NPU Performance for AI Tasks
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Models to Reportedly Get Bigger Batteries Compared to iPhone 15 Series
  7. Google Pay, PhonePe Other Payment Firms Seek to Join RBI's CBDC Pilot, Said to Offer eRupee Transactions
  8. Apple Watch, iPhone and Other Devices Could Have Multiple Security Vulnerabilities, Warns Cert-In
  9. Asus ROG Ally X With 120Hz Display, Larger 80Wh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Microsoft Delays Avowed to 2025, Obsidian's RPG Sets February 18 Release Date
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »