Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped; Key Features Surface Online Again

Realme GT 7 Pro has recently made headlines as several leaked details about the purported handset started surfacing online. It is expected to launch as a successor to the Realme GT 5 Pro, which was unveiled in China in December 2023. A new leak about the upcoming smartphone has tipped its possible launch timeline. The leak has also suggested several key features of the Realme GT 7 Pro including the processor, display, camera, battery, charging and build details of the handset.

Realme GT 7 Pro Launch (Expected)

The Realme GT 7 Pro will likely be launched in November or December this year, according to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). However, the tipster did not specify if this launch timeline pertains to a China, a global or an India launch.

Considering the existing launch patterns, the phone will likely first be unveiled in China before it is launched globally or in India. Although the preceding Realme GT 5 Pro did not come to India, Realme confirmed earlier this year that it will launch the GT 7 Pro handset in the country.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

The tipster added that the Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE X2 micro quad curved AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 or Oppo Crystal Armour glass protection.

The Realme GT 7 Pro could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. It will reportedly come with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The handset is tipped to ship with Android 15-based Realme UI.

In the camera department, the Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to sport a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel optical image stabilisation (OIS) supported primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 50-megapixel sensor with 3x periscope zoom. The front camera could house a 32-megapixel sensor, the leak added.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is tipped to be backed by a 6,100mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. The handset is expected to come with an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. It will likely be equipped with an ultrasonic In-display fingerprint sensor from Goodix.