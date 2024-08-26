Technology News
English Edition

Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped; Key Features Surface Online Again

Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to feature an ultrasonic In-display fingerprint sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 August 2024 19:49 IST
Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped; Key Features Surface Online Again

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to succeed the Realme GT 5 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 Pro could get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The handset is expected to have an IP68-rated build
  • The Realme GT 7 Pro may support 120W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Realme GT 7 Pro has recently made headlines as several leaked details about the purported handset started surfacing online. It is expected to launch as a successor to the Realme GT 5 Pro, which was unveiled in China in December 2023. A new leak about the upcoming smartphone has tipped its possible launch timeline. The leak has also suggested several key features of the Realme GT 7 Pro including the processor, display, camera, battery, charging and build details of the handset.

Realme GT 7 Pro Launch (Expected)

The Realme GT 7 Pro will likely be launched in November or December this year, according to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). However, the tipster did not specify if this launch timeline pertains to a China, a global or an India launch.

Considering the existing launch patterns, the phone will likely first be unveiled in China before it is launched globally or in India. Although the preceding Realme GT 5 Pro did not come to India, Realme confirmed earlier this year that it will launch the GT 7 Pro handset in the country.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

The tipster added that the Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE X2 micro quad curved AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 or Oppo Crystal Armour glass protection.

The Realme GT 7 Pro could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. It will reportedly come with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The handset is tipped to ship with Android 15-based Realme UI.

In the camera department, the Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to sport a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel optical image stabilisation (OIS) supported primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 50-megapixel sensor with 3x periscope zoom. The front camera could house a 32-megapixel sensor, the leak added.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is tipped to be backed by a 6,100mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. The handset is expected to come with an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. It will likely be equipped with an ultrasonic In-display fingerprint sensor from Goodix.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications, Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Timeline, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WazirX Opens INR Balance Withdrawals, Users Can Access 66 Percent of Funds

Related Stories

Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped; Key Features Surface Online Again
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Gets This Critical Heart Monitoring Feature
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped; Key Features Surface Online Again
  3. OnePlus Ace 5 Pro May Launch With These Specifications in China
  4. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 Prices Surface Online
  5. Apple Announces September 9 Event; iPhone 16 Series Expected
  6. WhatsApp for iOS May Soon Bring Touch Up and Low-Light Filters for Calls
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Announces September 9 Event; iPhone 16 Series Expected
  2. eRupee CBDC Has Amassed 5 Million Users in Retail Pilot, Set for More Programmability: RBI Governor
  3. Arc Search AI Mobile Browser Confirmed to Get an Android App Soon
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped; Key Features Surface Online Again
  5. WazirX Opens INR Balance Withdrawals, Users Can Access 66 Percent of Funds
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Database, May Come With Intel Lunar Lake Chip
  7. Apple Retains LG Innotek for Supplying Folded Zoom Modules for iPhone 16 Pro Series: Report
  8. Samsung Adds Bixby Voice Assistant to Its Bespoke AI Home Appliances
  9. Realme Note 60 Launch Date Set for August 30; Design, Colourway, Key Features Revealed
  10. Apple’s AI-Powered Tabletop Robotic Device May Function as Video Conferencing and Remote Home Security Tool
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »