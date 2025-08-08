Redmi 15 5G Price, Colour Options Listed on Website Ahead of Launch in Malaysia and Singapore

Redmi 15 5G is expected to go official in select markets soon. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the handset has been listed on the brand's website in Malaysia and Singapore. It is confirmed to be available in three colourways, including a Ripple Green shade which features a textured back panel. In both markets, the upcoming Redmi 15 5G is said to be offered in a single RAM and storage configuration.

Redmi 15 5G Price, Colour Options Listed Online

On Redmi's Malaysian website, the Redmi 15 5G is listed with a price tag of MYR 729 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, it will be sold in Singapore priced at SGD 249 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the same configuration.

Redmi 15 5G listing on Xiaomi Malaysia website

In both markets, the Redmi 15 5G will be offered in three colour options — Ripple Green, Midnight Black, and Titan Gray. Customers will be able to avail of Mi points on purchases made through the Mi Store. The brand is also offering a 10 percent discount coupon on the handset in Malaysia.

Redmi 15 5G Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi 15 5G is expected to sport a 6.9-inch full HD+ LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 288Hz touch sampling rate. It is said to support Wet Touch Technology 2.0 for better usability with wet fingers.

The handset is speculated to be powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Users might be able to expand the RAM up to 16GB virtually. Additionally, there is also likely to be storage expansion up to 2TB via a microSD card. It is expected to ship with Xiaomi HyperOS 2 based on Android 15, with several AI features baked in. These could include Google's Circle to Search, AI Eraser, AI Sky, and more.

For optics, the Redmi 15 5G is reported to feature a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel main camera and an unspecified auxiliary sensor. On the front, it may have an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Reports also suggest that the handset might have an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water ingress, Dolby Atmos audio, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Redmi 15 5G is reported to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support, along with an 18W reverse wired charging feature.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.