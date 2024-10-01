PlayStation Network services are down across all platforms, preventing players from accessing PSN features, PlayStation Store, and several games. Affected users can't sign in to their PSN account or go online. PlayStation Plus services are down, as well. Sony confirmed that some PlayStation Network services were experiencing issues. The outage is affecting users on PS5, PS4, PS3, PS Vita, and those attempting to connect with PSN services on Web and other platforms.

PSN Goes Offline

Sony's PSN Service Status page confirmed the outage on Tuesday, 6:51AM, with Account management, Gaming and social, and PlayStation Store services impacted. “You might have difficulty launching games, apps or network features. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience,” the page explained.

Gadgets360 can confirm the PSN network outage is affecting users in India, as well. At the time of writing, PlayStation Store and PSN account remain inaccessible. On the PS5, launching the PlayStation Store gives the message: “Can't load. Something went wrong, Please try again later.”

Several games remain stuck at the opening screen when launched and checking PlayStation Network status in Settings opens up the same Web page confirming network issues. The PSN account also remains Offline, and PS Plus services do not launch either.

While multiplayer games are down, some offline games can be launched. Single-player games that need to connect to PSN, however, are also inaccessible.

It is unclear what led to the PlayStation Network going down globally. Sony is working to bring its services online, but it's unclear how long it would take for the issues to be fixed. We'll update the story with any further developments.