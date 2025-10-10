Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Patent Hints at Presence of Three Batteries, Triple Outer Camera Setup

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Patent Hints at Presence of Three Batteries, Triple Outer Camera Setup

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 October 2025 12:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Patent Hints at Presence of Three Batteries, Triple Outer Camera Setup

Sasmung Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to pack a bigger battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold may sport a 9.56-inch main display
  • The handset will likely ship with Android 16-based One UI 8
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold could carry a silicon-carbon battery
Advertisement

Samsung's tri-fold smartphone is expected to launch this year. Although the South Korean tech giant has not officially confirmed its release, a recent patent filing has provided significant insights into the device's design. It could debut as the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, and the handset is said to feature a G-style inward folding mechanism and a 9.96-inch screen when fully opened. The foldable appears to have three connected panels, each housing its own battery, with the camera panel containing the smallest battery cell.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Patent Hints at Battery Cell Locations

A patent for the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has appeared on the KIPRIS (Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service) website (via GalaxyClub) and the drawings of the handset resemble the Galaxy Z Fold 7 externally, but its internal design is markedly different. Detailed diagrams reveal that the device will feature three batteries, one in each panel, linked together with ribbon cables. Each battery increases in size from the first to the third, suggesting that the TriFold could house a significantly larger overall battery capacity compared to existing Galaxy foldables.

The panel that houses the cameras contains the smallest battery, as the camera module occupies a significant portion of that section, while the third panel of the Galaxy Z TriFold appears to hold the largest battery.

However, the patent does not specify the actual capacity of these batteries, so the total size remains unclear. It is expected to exceed the 4,400mAh battery found in the Galaxy Z Fold 7, especially considering the TriFold's much larger display, which will require more power to support extended use.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch Timeline, Features (Expected)

Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone at an exhibition during the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, which will be held from October 31 to November 1. The phone may initially be available only in South Korea and China, with early production reportedly limited to about 50,000 units.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is said to offer a 9.96-inch display when fully unfolded and a 6.54-inch screen when folded. It may be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a silicon-carbon battery. The device could feature a triple-camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary sensor. It is likely to run Android 16, layered with Samsung's One UI 8 interface.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Design, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iQOO 15 Surfaces on Indonesian Certification Site as Company Teases Legend Colourway

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Patent Hints at Presence of Three Batteries, Triple Outer Camera Setup
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: See Price
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series Storage Variants Revealed: See Leaked Hands-On Images
  3. Vivo X300 Series gets IMDA Certification as Firm Readies Global Launch
  4. OnePlus Launches OxygenOS 16 Open Beta Program in India for These Models
  5. OTT Releases This Week: War 2, Mirai, Sthal, Rambo, Kurukshetra, and More
  6. OnePlus 15 Global Variant Bags IMDA Certification Ahead of China Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Patent Indicates It May Feature Three Batteries
  8. Vivo Launches OriginOS 6 Alongside BlueOS 3 With These New Features
  9. Terminated Creators Can Now Apply for a New YouTube Channel
  10. OxygenOS 16 Design, Features Revealed Ahead of October 16 Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Tipped to Be Working on a Clinician Mode and ‘Speak First’ Voice Feature for ChatGPT
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 to Launch With ‘Unreleased’ 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip: Report
  3. Vivo X300, X300 Pro Listed on IMDA Certification Site as Company Prepares for Global Launch
  4. OriginOS 6 Launched Alongside BlueOS 3 at Vivo Developer Conference 2025: Features, Launch Timeline
  5. Bitcoin Price Rises Above $121,000 as Crypto Market Sees Technical Reset
  6. OnePlus Launches OxygenOS 16 Open Beta Program in India Ahead of October 16 Release: How to Apply
  7. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Camera, IP54 Rating: See Price, Specifications
  8. Sony, AMD Discuss Graphics 'Breakthroughs' That Could Power the PS6
  9. Gemini at Work 2025: Google Introduces Gemini Enterprise to Bring Agentic AI Across Workflows
  10. Samsung Galaxy XR ‘Project Moohan’ Headset Leaked Renders Hint at Design, Key Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »