Samsung's tri-fold smartphone is expected to launch this year. Although the South Korean tech giant has not officially confirmed its release, a recent patent filing has provided significant insights into the device's design. It could debut as the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, and the handset is said to feature a G-style inward folding mechanism and a 9.96-inch screen when fully opened. The foldable appears to have three connected panels, each housing its own battery, with the camera panel containing the smallest battery cell.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Patent Hints at Battery Cell Locations

A patent for the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has appeared on the KIPRIS (Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service) website (via GalaxyClub) and the drawings of the handset resemble the Galaxy Z Fold 7 externally, but its internal design is markedly different. Detailed diagrams reveal that the device will feature three batteries, one in each panel, linked together with ribbon cables. Each battery increases in size from the first to the third, suggesting that the TriFold could house a significantly larger overall battery capacity compared to existing Galaxy foldables.

The panel that houses the cameras contains the smallest battery, as the camera module occupies a significant portion of that section, while the third panel of the Galaxy Z TriFold appears to hold the largest battery.

However, the patent does not specify the actual capacity of these batteries, so the total size remains unclear. It is expected to exceed the 4,400mAh battery found in the Galaxy Z Fold 7, especially considering the TriFold's much larger display, which will require more power to support extended use.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch Timeline, Features (Expected)

Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone at an exhibition during the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, which will be held from October 31 to November 1. The phone may initially be available only in South Korea and China, with early production reportedly limited to about 50,000 units.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is said to offer a 9.96-inch display when fully unfolded and a 6.54-inch screen when folded. It may be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and a silicon-carbon battery. The device could feature a triple-camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary sensor. It is likely to run Android 16, layered with Samsung's One UI 8 interface.