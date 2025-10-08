Technology News
English Edition

How to Use Google’s Gemini AI to Turn Your Photos Into Diwali-Themed Images Using Nano Banana

Google’s Gemini can transform existing images or generate one from scratch.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 October 2025 19:16 IST
How to Use Google’s Gemini AI to Turn Your Photos Into Diwali-Themed Images Using Nano Banana

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Yan Krukau

Google's Gemini AI will use Nano Banana to create Diwali-themed images (representational image)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google has shared prompts that users can use to generate images
  • You can add Diwali decorations to your images
  • Users can generate shareable Diwali wishes
Advertisement

Google's Gemini AI will now let you generate Diwali-themed images using Nano Banana. The tech giant has shared pre-written prompts that users can enter to generate photos. The AI chatbot will ask users to upload a reference image to edit. Using Gemini, users can create an image of themselves in ethnic wear, or with a family member who could not make it home this festive season. Moreover, users can add Diwali decorations to a photo of their room, too.

Google Gemini's Nano Banana Allows You to Add Family Members to Group Photos

The company have published five prompts tjay will let users turn their photos into Diwali-themed images with Gemini's Nano Banana. You can add text to your rangoli, generate an image of yourself in ethnic attire, or add a family member or friend to your group photo. Here's what you need to know about these prompts.

You can transform other Diwali pictures into shareable wishes, using the prompt that adds text to your image. Gemini will also let you generate a vibrant Diwali wish, with the words "Wishing you a joyful Diwali” that is placed on top of the photo you uploaded.

Gemini will also let you upload a picture of your rangoli, before it adds the text "Hope your calendar isn't as colourful as this rangoli' with festive colours. The same prompt also adds the text "Happy Diwali" text in the centre of the image.

Finally, you can provide Gemini with a photo of one of the rooms in your house or hostel, and it will use Nano Banana to add Diwali decorations to the image. The prompt reveals that the chatbot will re-imagine the photo with fairy lights and lit diyas (oil lamps), while adding cinematic lighting, lots of colour and detail.

It is to be noted that these prompts can be tweaked and changed as per your needs. Users can choose the camera angle, remove or add specific decorations, or generate images from scratch, without having to upload one for reference.

How to Use Gemini to Turn Your Photos Into Diwali-Themed Images

  1. Go to the Google Gemini website or the mobile app.
  2. Click on one of the links for the prompts listed above.
  3. Upload a picture when prompted by Gemini.
  4. (Optional) Observe the edited image and ask Gemini to make changes if necessary.
  5. Tap Download to save the image to your device.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Gemini, Nano Banana, Diwali, Gemini, Google, Artificial Intelligence
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Gaming Monitors From Dell, LG, Lenovo, Samsung and More

Related Stories

How to Use Google’s Gemini AI to Turn Your Photos Into Diwali-Themed Images Using Nano Banana
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Launched in India
  2. Motorola's Android 16 Update Starts Rolling Out to These Phones in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications Leaked, Might Arrive in This Colour
  4. OnePlus Nord 6 Listed on IMEI Website, Could Debut Soon
  5. Lava Shark 2 Colour Options, Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. CERT-In Urges Google Chrome Users to Update After Google Patches Critical Security Flaws
  2. Google Reportedly Working on Ability to Share Android Earthquake Alerts With iPhone Users
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Add Instagram-Inspired 'Questions' to Your Status
  4. Dubai’s VARA Fines 19 Crypto Firms for Unlicensed Operations
  5. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Motorola Announces Android 16 Update Rollout in India; Edge Series Models to Receive Update First
  7. The Death of Bunny Munro OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. IMC 2025: JioBharat Phones With Safety Features, Jio AI Classroom Programme Announced
  10. JBL Tour One M3 Smart Tx Launched in India With Auracast Support, Adaptive ANC: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »