Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Working on a ‘Talk Live About Screen’ Shortcut for Gemini Live

Google Working on a ‘Talk Live About Screen’ Shortcut for Gemini Live

The new Gemini Live shortcut lets users instantly screenshot their screen and discuss it with the AI.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 January 2025 18:50 IST
Google Working on a ‘Talk Live About Screen’ Shortcut for Gemini Live

The ‘Talk Live about screen’ icon appears on top of the newly designed Gemini AI overlay screen

Highlights
  • Gemini Live might also come with a camera button to capture images
  • This feature was first unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event
  • Gemini Live will also let users discuss videos and files
Advertisement

Google is working on a new shortcut for its Gemini Live feature. The ‘Talk Live about screen' feature was first mentioned at the recently hosted Galaxy Unpacked event, and it allows users to have two-way voice conversations with Gemini about whatever is on the screen. Now, a tipster has found evidence of this feature, confirming that the Mountain View-based tech giant might launch the feature soon. While the capability was showcased for the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 series, it is expected to be rolled out to other Android devices as well.

Gemini Live Could Soon Get a ‘Talk Live about screen' shortcut

Tipster AssembleDebug on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted about the new shortcut. While the tipster did not reveal how he found the shortcut, it was likely found within the latest beta of the Google or Gemini app.

Based on the attached screenshot in the post, the shortcut appears on top of the redesigned Gemini overlay. When a user activates Gemini AI assistant, a rectangular tab now opens with a plus icon on the left and icons for the microphone and Gemini Live on the right. On top of the bar, an “Ask about screen” icon is present that lets the AI capture a quick screenshot of the screen.

Users can then type their prompts and ask the AI questions about the image. However, if users want to do this while having a live conversation with the chatbot, currently, this is not possible. The ‘Talk Live about screen' feature solves this problem. The shortcut appears on top of the ‘Ask about screen' button.

A Google representative at the Galaxy Unpacked event highlighted that tapping the shortcut would automatically capture a screenshot and open the Gemini Live interface. Users can then verbally ask the AI about the image and get real-time responses from the chatbot. The tech giant has not revealed any release date for the feature so far.

Notably, Gemini Live is also getting another update that will allow users to have live conversations about a YouTube video or a document as well. This functionality is expected to be added to the AI chatbot at a later date.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gemini Live, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence, App
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Windows 11 Could Offer Quick Options to Send Files, Evidence Spotted in Latest Preview Build
Mudrex Resumes Crypto Withdrawals, Claims to Have Upgraded Compliance Process 

Related Stories

Google Working on a ‘Talk Live About Screen’ Shortcut for Gemini Live
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. DeepSeek Releases a Text-to-Image AI Model, Outperforms DALL-E 3
  2. Apple's iPhone SE 4 Model Spied in Leaked Image Next to the iPhone 16
  3. Gemini Live Will Soon Let You Talk Live About Your Screen
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7's Exynos 2500 SoC Specifications Leaked
  5. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.3 Update With Key Changes to Notification Summaries
  6. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Come With Flat Panel
#Latest Stories
  1. The Sims 1 and 2 Will Reportedly Be Re-Released on PC Later This Week
  2. Poco F7 India Launch Said to Include a Special Edition Phone
  3. Google Expands Deep Research AI Agent to Gemini App for Android, Can Act as a Research Assistant
  4. Vivo V50 India Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset
  5. Signal to Allow Synchronisation Across Multiple Devices Like Desktop, iPad Soon for iOS, Android Users
  6. Google Working on a ‘Talk Live About Screen’ Shortcut for Gemini Live
  7. Windows 11 Could Offer Quick Options to Send Files, Evidence Spotted in Latest Preview Build
  8. Mudrex Resumes Crypto Withdrawals, Claims to Have Upgraded Compliance Process 
  9. WhatsApp Reportedly Fixed View-Once Media Bug That Allowed Indefinite Viewing
  10. Meta AI Is Getting a New Memory Feature and Personalised Recommendations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »