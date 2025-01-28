Google is working on a new shortcut for its Gemini Live feature. The ‘Talk Live about screen' feature was first mentioned at the recently hosted Galaxy Unpacked event, and it allows users to have two-way voice conversations with Gemini about whatever is on the screen. Now, a tipster has found evidence of this feature, confirming that the Mountain View-based tech giant might launch the feature soon. While the capability was showcased for the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 series, it is expected to be rolled out to other Android devices as well.

Gemini Live Could Soon Get a ‘Talk Live about screen' shortcut

Tipster AssembleDebug on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted about the new shortcut. While the tipster did not reveal how he found the shortcut, it was likely found within the latest beta of the Google or Gemini app.

Google Gemini's "Talk Live about screen" shortcut automatically attaches a screenshot and starts a Gemini Live conversation.



You also get a camera shortcut for quick capturing images and ask Gemini Live about it without leaving the conversation.#Gemini #AI #Google pic.twitter.com/l7As5BnLVu — AssembleDebug (Shiv) (@AssembleDebug) January 27, 2025

Based on the attached screenshot in the post, the shortcut appears on top of the redesigned Gemini overlay. When a user activates Gemini AI assistant, a rectangular tab now opens with a plus icon on the left and icons for the microphone and Gemini Live on the right. On top of the bar, an “Ask about screen” icon is present that lets the AI capture a quick screenshot of the screen.

Users can then type their prompts and ask the AI questions about the image. However, if users want to do this while having a live conversation with the chatbot, currently, this is not possible. The ‘Talk Live about screen' feature solves this problem. The shortcut appears on top of the ‘Ask about screen' button.

A Google representative at the Galaxy Unpacked event highlighted that tapping the shortcut would automatically capture a screenshot and open the Gemini Live interface. Users can then verbally ask the AI about the image and get real-time responses from the chatbot. The tech giant has not revealed any release date for the feature so far.

Notably, Gemini Live is also getting another update that will allow users to have live conversations about a YouTube video or a document as well. This functionality is expected to be added to the AI chatbot at a later date.