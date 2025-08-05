The Made by Google event is scheduled for August 20 where the tech giant will take the wraps off its latest flagship-grade handsets, ubiquitously known as the Pixel 10 series. Ahead of their anticipated debut, complete renders of the Pixel 10 Pro have surfaced which showcase the phone from all sides and reveal the design changes expected this year. It is shown in the Obsidian colour option that Google previously teased via its social media handle.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Renders Surface

Collaborating with OnLeaks, Android Headlines shared several renders of the Pixel 10 Pro which provide a 360-degree view of the handset. Its back panel is similar to the Pixel 9 Pro, with a vertically-placed pill-shaped camera island which houses the triple rear camera sensors. It is accompanied by an LED flash. Below it, you can find the “G” logo in a Chrome finish, as opposed to the rest of the back panel which has a matte texture.

This design is identical to the official Pixel 10 Pro teaser that was shared by Google last month.

Renders also reveal that the Google Pixel 10 Pro might feature a glossy frame with rounded corners. The power and volume buttons appear to be placed on the right side of the phone, whereas the left side is left clean. Antenna bands wrap around the phone on both sides at the top and bottom.

On the front is where things get interesting. While the renders do not mention the handset's screen size, it carries very minimal bezels which appear to be even more minimal than its preceding model. We can also see a centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen for the selfie camera.

While we have had a couple of glimpses of the Obsidian colourway of the Pixel 10 Pro, we are yet to see its other shades. The handset is expected to be available in a total of four colour options — Jade, Moonstone, Porcelain, and Obsidian. The former two are new introductions this year and replace Hazel and Rose Quartz shades that were offered on the Pixel 9 Pro.