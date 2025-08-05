Technology News
Google Pixel 10 Pro Leaked Renders Reportedly Showcase All of the Design Changes Coming This Year

The Google Pixel 10 Pro could be offered in Obsidian among other colour options.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 August 2025 09:05 IST
Google Pixel 10 Pro Leaked Renders Reportedly Showcase All of the Design Changes Coming This Year

Photo Credit: Google

The Pixel 10 Pro is teased to have a similar design as the preceding model

Highlights
  • Pixel 10 Pro renders reveal a matte back panel and glossy frame
  • There is a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera on the screen
  • Google will unveil Pixel 10 series at Made by Google event on August 20
The Made by Google event is scheduled for August 20 where the tech giant will take the wraps off its latest flagship-grade handsets, ubiquitously known as the Pixel 10 series. Ahead of their anticipated debut, complete renders of the Pixel 10 Pro have surfaced which showcase the phone from all sides and reveal the design changes expected this year. It is shown in the Obsidian colour option that Google previously teased via its social media handle.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Renders Surface

Collaborating with OnLeaks, Android Headlines shared several renders of the Pixel 10 Pro which provide a 360-degree view of the handset. Its back panel is similar to the Pixel 9 Pro, with a vertically-placed pill-shaped camera island which houses the triple rear camera sensors. It is accompanied by an LED flash. Below it, you can find the “G” logo in a Chrome finish, as opposed to the rest of the back panel which has a matte texture.

This design is identical to the official Pixel 10 Pro teaser that was shared by Google last month.

Renders also reveal that the Google Pixel 10 Pro might feature a glossy frame with rounded corners. The power and volume buttons appear to be placed on the right side of the phone, whereas the left side is left clean. Antenna bands wrap around the phone on both sides at the top and bottom.

On the front is where things get interesting. While the renders do not mention the handset's screen size, it carries very minimal bezels which appear to be even more minimal than its preceding model. We can also see a centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen for the selfie camera.

While we have had a couple of glimpses of the Obsidian colourway of the Pixel 10 Pro, we are yet to see its other shades. The handset is expected to be available in a total of four colour options — Jade, Moonstone, Porcelain, and Obsidian. The former two are new introductions this year and replace Hazel and Rose Quartz shades that were offered on the Pixel 9 Pro.


Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Solar Sail Spacecraft Could Boost Space Weather Warnings by Nearly 60 Minutes

