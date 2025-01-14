Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Soundbars and Home Theatre Systems

Amazon offers a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on SBI card transactions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 January 2025 14:25 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Soundbars and Home Theatre Systems

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony HT-S20R is a 51 channel home theatre system which is offered with discount on Amazon

Highlights
  • Sony HT-S20R is available for an effective sale price of Rs. 14,740
  • SBI customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 14,000
  • Other benefits include coupons, no-cost EMI, and Amazon Pay cashbacks
Advertisement

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 has entered its second day in India. It is the e-commerce giant's first sale event of the year and brings lucrative offers on a wide range of products across consumer electronics categories such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, home appliances, and more. Previously, we have compiled lists of top deals on Bluetooth speakers and ANC headphones. But if a home entertainment solution is what you're looking for, then we have listed down some of the best deals on home theatre systems and soundbars from top brands such as Boat, JBL, LG, and Sony that you can get during the ongoing Amazon sale.

In addition to price cuts, consumers can avail of additional benefits like bank benefits and no-cost EMI options to lower the effective sale price of the product and make purchases convenient during the Amazon sale.

One of the most notable deals is live on the Sony HT-S20R 5.1ch home theatre system. This 5.1-channel home theatre system boasts features such as subwoofer, Dolby Audio, 400W output, and multiple audio modes. With a list price of Rs. 23,990, it can be purchased at an effective sale price of Rs. 14,740 during the Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Apart from direct discount, the e-commerce giant is offering bank discounts on transactions via select cards. And if you do not want to pay the full price of the product in one go, then there are no-cost EMI options which can be availed of.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Soundbars and Home Theatre Systems

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Sony HT-S20R Rs. 23,990 Rs. 14,740 Buy Now
Zebronics Jukebar 9500 Rs. 48,999 Rs. 9,749 Buy Now
boAt Aavante Bar Orion Plus Rs. 21,990 Rs. 4,950 Buy Now
Samsung C45E Rs. 25,990 Rs. 8,991 Buy Now
Mivi Q700 Rs. 74,999 Rs. 10,999 Buy Now
LG S65TR Rs. 37,990 Rs. 19,490 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon, Sony, Boat, Sale Offers
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
US DFS, Bank of England Announce Transatlantic Regulatory Exchange to ‘Harmonise’ Digital Assets Regulations
Pixxel to Launch India’s First Private Satellite Network, Eyes $19 Billion Market

Related Stories

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Soundbars and Home Theatre Systems
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Tablet Deals During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Leak Suggest Hiked Prices Over Preceding S24 Lineup
  3. Huawei Unveils Band 9 in India With AMOLED Screen and Swimming Mode
  4. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Spotted on BIS, Could Launch in India Soon
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops
  6. Poco X7 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Flexible, Radiation-Resistant Organic Solar Cells Ideal for Space Exploration, New Study Finds
  2. Covalent Organic Frameworks Show Promise for Enhanced Energy Transport Efficiency
  3. Google Is Reportedly Testing a Redesigned Interface for Circle to Search
  4. EU Considers Expanding Probe Into Elon Musk’s X, Digital Chief Says
  5. Data Breach Exposed Precise Location Information of Millions Using Popular Smartphone Apps
  6. Poco X7 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Launch Offers
  7. China Said to Discuss Sale of TikTok US to Elon Musk as One Possible Option
  8. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops
  9. Pixxel to Launch India’s First Private Satellite Network, Eyes $19 Billion Market
  10. US DFS, Bank of England Announce Transatlantic Regulatory Exchange to ‘Harmonise’ Digital Assets Regulations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »