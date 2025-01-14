Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 has entered its second day in India. It is the e-commerce giant's first sale event of the year and brings lucrative offers on a wide range of products across consumer electronics categories such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, home appliances, and more. Previously, we have compiled lists of top deals on Bluetooth speakers and ANC headphones. But if a home entertainment solution is what you're looking for, then we have listed down some of the best deals on home theatre systems and soundbars from top brands such as Boat, JBL, LG, and Sony that you can get during the ongoing Amazon sale.

In addition to price cuts, consumers can avail of additional benefits like bank benefits and no-cost EMI options to lower the effective sale price of the product and make purchases convenient during the Amazon sale.

One of the most notable deals is live on the Sony HT-S20R 5.1ch home theatre system. This 5.1-channel home theatre system boasts features such as subwoofer, Dolby Audio, 400W output, and multiple audio modes. With a list price of Rs. 23,990, it can be purchased at an effective sale price of Rs. 14,740 during the Great Republic Day Sale 2025. Apart from direct discount, the e-commerce giant is offering bank discounts on transactions via select cards. And if you do not want to pay the full price of the product in one go, then there are no-cost EMI options which can be availed of.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Soundbars and Home Theatre Systems

