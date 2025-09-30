Google Drive is getting a useful update on iOS and Android smartphones. According to details shared by the company, users can now ask Gemini questions about their files and folders on Google Drive and receive conversational responses. The latest Gemin AI integration lets Android and iOS users summarise documents, explore topics and extract details across multiple files quickly. The "collaborate with Gemini" feature was previously limited to the Google Drive web interface. The mobile rollout is likely to take over two weeks to reach all users.

Collaborate With Gemini in Google Drive Mobile App

Google recently announced the expansion of Gemini's features to the Drive apps on Android and iOS. With this integration, mobile users can now interact with their files and folders and receiving conversational responses to their queries. This functionality was previously available on the Google Drive website, and the latest update brings feature parity on mobile devices.

Users on mobile can now use Gemini to find a file or folder, summarise a long document or an entire folder. The update also allows users to discuss a topic that requires synthesising information from one or more files in their Drive. They can also retrieve quick facts about a project or topic without the need to find and read the relevant documents. Users can also ask questions about their mages with Gemini integration.

To get started with Gemini in Google Drive, open the Drive app on the Android device and tap the Ask Gemini icon at the top right. At the bottom panel, select a suggested prompt or write your own prompt.

Google says that the rollout started on September 22 and is expected to take over 15 days to complete. The company also confirmed that it is being released gradually for both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains.

Google Drive's Gemini collaboration is available to individuals with Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus subscriptions. Google AI Pro for Education and Google One AI Premium customers can also access the functionality.