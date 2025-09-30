Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Brings 'Collaborate with Gemini' Tools to Google Drive on iOS, Android

Google Brings 'Collaborate with Gemini' Tools to Google Drive on iOS, Android

Google previously launched the ability for users on the web to collaborate with Gemini in Google Drive

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 September 2025 12:41 IST
Google Brings 'Collaborate with Gemini' Tools to Google Drive on iOS, Android

Users on mobile can now use Gemini to find a file or folder or summarise a long document

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google extended Gemini’s capabilities to users on mobile in the Drive app
  • Gemini can be accessed from top-right corner of the app
  • Rollout began on September 22
Advertisement

Google Drive is getting a useful update on iOS and Android smartphones. According to details shared by the company, users can now ask Gemini questions about their files and folders on Google Drive and receive conversational responses. The latest Gemin AI integration lets Android and iOS users summarise documents, explore topics and extract details across multiple files quickly. The "collaborate with Gemini" feature was previously limited to the Google Drive web interface. The mobile rollout is likely to take over two weeks to reach all users.

Collaborate With Gemini in Google Drive Mobile App

Google recently announced the expansion of Gemini's features to the Drive apps on Android and iOS. With this integration, mobile users can now interact with their files and folders and receiving conversational responses to their queries. This functionality was previously available on the Google Drive website, and the latest update brings feature parity on mobile devices.

Users on mobile can now use Gemini to find a file or folder, summarise a long document or an entire folder. The update also allows users to discuss a topic that requires synthesising information from one or more files in their Drive. They can also retrieve quick facts about a project or topic without the need to find and read the relevant documents. Users can also ask questions about their mages with Gemini integration.

To get started with Gemini in Google Drive, open the Drive app on the Android device and tap the Ask Gemini icon at the top right. At the bottom panel, select a suggested prompt or write your own prompt.

Google says that the rollout started on September 22 and is expected to take over 15 days to complete. The company also confirmed that it is being released gradually for both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains.

Google Drive's Gemini collaboration is available to individuals with Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus subscriptions. Google AI Pro for Education and Google One AI Premium customers can also access the functionality.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gemini, Google, Collaborate with Gemini, Google Drive, Gemini AI
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus 15 Gaming Review Detailing Hardware Performance Published Ahead of October Launch
Crypto Market Cap Crosses $4 Trillion as Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally

Related Stories

Google Brings 'Collaborate with Gemini' Tools to Google Drive on iOS, Android
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Headphone Pro With Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life Launched: See Price
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Deals Before It Ends on This Date
  3. Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price, Details
  4. Five Reasons Why Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is The Biggest Deal of 2025
  5. Apple Fixes Bluetooth, Cellular and Other Issues With Latest Update
  6. Moto X70 Air to Launch Soon as Rival to Galaxy S25 Edge, iPhone Air
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Feature This Chipset and Camera
  8. You Can Finally Share Live Photos and Motion Photos on WhatsApp
  9. Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 60,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE With Exynos 2400 Chip Goes on Sale in India: Offers, Specifications
  2. OpenAI Introduces Parental Controls for Minor ChatGPT Users, Lets Parents Link Accounts
  3. Crypto Market Cap Crosses $4 Trillion as Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally
  4. Google Brings 'Collaborate with Gemini' Tools to Google Drive on iOS, Android
  5. OnePlus 15 Gaming Review Detailing Hardware Performance Published Ahead of October Launch
  6. Silent Hill F Sells 1 Million Copies; Game Selling Faster Than Silent Hill 2 Remake, Says Konami
  7. Vivo V60e Confirmed to Launch in India With 200-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,500mAh Battery
  8. ChatGPT Now Lets Users Shop Without Leaving the Chat Window With New Instant Checkout Feature
  9. Moto X70 Air Launch Timeline Confirmed; Could Rival iPhone Air, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With Slim Profile
  10. Apple Releases iOS 26.0.1 Update With Fixes for Bluetooth, Camera, and Cellular Issues on iPhone 17 and iPhone Air
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »