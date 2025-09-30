Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus 15 Gaming Review Detailing Hardware Performance Published Ahead of October Launch

OnePlus 15 is set to debut in China in October, the company recently confirmed.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 September 2025 12:24 IST
OnePlus 15 Gaming Review Detailing Hardware Performance Published Ahead of October Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15 will carry a redesigned square triple-rear camera module

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • OnePlus 15 will be offered in a new Sand Dune colourway
  • The phone is confirmed to feature a triple-rear camera setup
Advertisement

OnePlus 15, which is scheduled to launch in China next month, will succeed last year's OnePlus 13 model. Recently, during Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit Global Highlights in India, the OnePlus 15 was publicly showcased for the first time by the Chinese smartphone maker, while announcing that the handset will also debut in India. OnePlus has already announced that its next flagship will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. However, ahead of its much-anticipated launch, a YouTuber has reviewed the phone's gaming performance, comparing the phone with the recently unveiled iPhone 17 Pro Max.

OnePlus 15's Gaming Performance (Expected)

In a video on YouTube, tech content creator Geekerwan has shared the gaming review of the upcoming OnePlus 15. To test the phone's CPU and GPU performance, the YouTuber ran the Geekbench 6 CPU test and 3D Mark GPU test, respectively. On Geekbench, the OnePlus 15's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset scored 12,352 points on the multi core CPU test, while scoring 3,836 points on the single core test.

On the other hand, Apple's A19 Pro chip, which powers the iPhone 17 Pro Max, managed to score slightly lower than the OnePlus 15 on Geekbench's CPU test. The newly launched Apple flagship scored 11,054 points in multi core performance. However, it did outperform the OnePlus 15 in single core performance with 4,019 points.

MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 SoC, which was also unveiled recently, came in the third position, 10,716 points and 3,709 points in multi core and single core performance, respectively.

According to the YouTuber, the upcoming OnePlus 15 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC scored 3,143 points on the 3DMark Steel Nomad Light GPU test, outperforming the iPhone 17 Pro Max with its A19 Pro chip, which scored 3,004 points. However, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset managed to score significantly higher than its competition, getting 3,386 points.

Additionally, the YouTuber also ran a few games on the OnePlus 15, like Honkai: Star Rail, Garena Delta Force, and League of Legends Mobile. According to the reviewer, the phone managed to handle the games well at 60fps. Moreover, he added that the phone's 165Hz refresh display will also enhance the gaming experience on the phone.

OnePlus has already confirmed that its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 15, will launch in October. The company has also revealed the design of the phone, confirming the earlier rumours about a new redesign square triple-rear camera module. The handset will be available in a fresh ‘Sand Dune' colourway, too.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 15 Gaming Performance, OnePlus 15 Review, OnePlus 15 Launch, OnePlus 15 Specifications, OnePlus 15, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Silent Hill F Sells 1 Million Copies; Game Selling Faster Than Silent Hill 2 Remake, Says Konami
Google Brings 'Collaborate with Gemini' Tools to Google Drive on iOS, Android
OnePlus 15 Gaming Review Detailing Hardware Performance Published Ahead of October Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Headphone Pro With Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life Launched: See Price
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Deals Before It Ends on This Date
  3. Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price, Details
  4. Five Reasons Why Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is The Biggest Deal of 2025
  5. Apple Fixes Bluetooth, Cellular and Other Issues With Latest Update
  6. Moto X70 Air to Launch Soon as Rival to Galaxy S25 Edge, iPhone Air
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Feature This Chipset and Camera
  8. You Can Finally Share Live Photos and Motion Photos on WhatsApp
  9. Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 60,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic 8 Pro Alleged Hands-On Images Reveal Circular Camera Island, Curved Design
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE With Exynos 2400 Chip Goes on Sale in India: Offers, Specifications
  3. OpenAI Introduces Parental Controls for Minor ChatGPT Users, Lets Parents Link Accounts
  4. Crypto Market Cap Crosses $4 Trillion as Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally
  5. Google Brings 'Collaborate with Gemini' Tools to Google Drive on iOS, Android
  6. OnePlus 15 Gaming Review Detailing Hardware Performance Published Ahead of October Launch
  7. Silent Hill F Sells 1 Million Copies; Game Selling Faster Than Silent Hill 2 Remake, Says Konami
  8. Vivo V60e Confirmed to Launch in India With 200-Megapixel Main Camera, 6,500mAh Battery
  9. ChatGPT Now Lets Users Shop Without Leaving the Chat Window With New Instant Checkout Feature
  10. Moto X70 Air Launch Timeline Confirmed; Could Rival iPhone Air, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With Slim Profile
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »