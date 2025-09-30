OnePlus 15, which is scheduled to launch in China next month, will succeed last year's OnePlus 13 model. Recently, during Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit Global Highlights in India, the OnePlus 15 was publicly showcased for the first time by the Chinese smartphone maker, while announcing that the handset will also debut in India. OnePlus has already announced that its next flagship will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. However, ahead of its much-anticipated launch, a YouTuber has reviewed the phone's gaming performance, comparing the phone with the recently unveiled iPhone 17 Pro Max.

OnePlus 15's Gaming Performance (Expected)

In a video on YouTube, tech content creator Geekerwan has shared the gaming review of the upcoming OnePlus 15. To test the phone's CPU and GPU performance, the YouTuber ran the Geekbench 6 CPU test and 3D Mark GPU test, respectively. On Geekbench, the OnePlus 15's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset scored 12,352 points on the multi core CPU test, while scoring 3,836 points on the single core test.

On the other hand, Apple's A19 Pro chip, which powers the iPhone 17 Pro Max, managed to score slightly lower than the OnePlus 15 on Geekbench's CPU test. The newly launched Apple flagship scored 11,054 points in multi core performance. However, it did outperform the OnePlus 15 in single core performance with 4,019 points.

MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 SoC, which was also unveiled recently, came in the third position, 10,716 points and 3,709 points in multi core and single core performance, respectively.

According to the YouTuber, the upcoming OnePlus 15 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC scored 3,143 points on the 3DMark Steel Nomad Light GPU test, outperforming the iPhone 17 Pro Max with its A19 Pro chip, which scored 3,004 points. However, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset managed to score significantly higher than its competition, getting 3,386 points.

Additionally, the YouTuber also ran a few games on the OnePlus 15, like Honkai: Star Rail, Garena Delta Force, and League of Legends Mobile. According to the reviewer, the phone managed to handle the games well at 60fps. Moreover, he added that the phone's 165Hz refresh display will also enhance the gaming experience on the phone.

OnePlus has already confirmed that its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 15, will launch in October. The company has also revealed the design of the phone, confirming the earlier rumours about a new redesign square triple-rear camera module. The handset will be available in a fresh ‘Sand Dune' colourway, too.