Google's Veo 3 and the Veo 3 Fast video generation models are getting a major update. On Tuesday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced higher resolution outputs, a new video format and lowered application programming interface (API) pricing for users and developers. With this, both the artificial intelligence (AI) models now support the 1080p resolution while generating outputs. The company is also adding support for a new vertical video format, commonly seen in Reels, Shorts, and TikTok videos. Developers are also being offered lower output prices to increase the accessibility of their apps and features.

Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast Bring New Upgrades

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the new upgrades for its Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast video generation AI models. Notably, Veo 3 Fast is currently available to the Google AI Pro subscribers who pay Rs. 1,950 a month, whereas the larger and more capable Veo 3 model is available to the Google AI Ultra subscribers, which costs Rs. 24,500 a month.

The tech giant highlighted that now developers can set a new “resolution” parameter while adding the AI model's capabilities to an app or to a website. Earlier, the maximum video resolution that was supported by these models was 720p. But with this parameter, users can also generate 1080p HD videos.

Similarly, both Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast can now generate vertical videos with an aspect ratio of 9:16. Developers can add this capability by setting the “aspectRatio” parameter to 9:16. Google says the new video format will let developers create apps and website experiences for mobile-first and social use cases.

Notably, controls for the new aspect ratio and resolutions have not appeared on the consumer version of Veo 3, which can be accessed via the Gemini website and app. It is likely that these new capabilities will first roll out to developers via the Gemini API and will likely arrive for end-users at a later date.

Apart from the new features, Google also announced lower video generation prices for both AI models. Earlier, the Veo 3 AI model charged $0.75 (roughly Rs. 66) per second of video generation, but now, developers need to pay $0.40 (roughly Rs. 35). On the other hand, the Veo 3 Fast, which earlier charged $0.40 for each second of output, will now cost $0.15 (roughly Rs. 13).