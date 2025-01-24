Oppo Find N5 will be unveiled in China soon as a successor to the Oppo Find N3, which was introduced in October 2023. The upcoming book-style foldable has been teased by company officials over the past few days. It is claimed to launch as the slimmest foldable smartphone in the world. Oppo executives have shared images comparing the unfolded profile of the Find N5 with iPhone 16 Pro models and a couple of coins stacked together. A new report has now leaked live images of the anticipated handset further highlighting its thin design.

Oppo Find N5 Leaked Live Images

A Gizmochina report has shared alleged live images of the Oppo Find N5. Older leaks suggested that the phone will measure 9.2mm in thickness when folded. The leaked images show the handset in its folded state. It appears with a considerably reduced camera bulge over the preceding Oppo Find N3.

Oppo Find N5 leaked live images

Photo Credit: Gizmochina/Student Chen Zhen

The leaked images of the Oppo Find N5 show a frosted right-angle middle frame with an alert slider on the left edge and a volume rocker as well as a power button on the right. The latter is expected to carry an integrated fingerprint sensor. The front is seen with a flat cover screen with a centred hole-punch slot at the top.

One-half of the bottom edge of the Oppo Find N5 has a microphone and a speaker grille, while the other half carries a USB-C port and possibly a SIM slot. There are additional speaker grilles placed on the top edge of the handset.

Oppo Find N5 Features

The company has confirmed that the Find N5 will support 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging and it meets IPX9 rating for water resistance. Although an exact launch date of the handset has yet to be announced, the it is teased to take place in February. The phone is tipped to launch in global markets as the OnePlus Open 2, a successor to the OnePlus Open.

Oppo Find N5 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is also said to pack a 6,000mAh battery and a Hasselblad-backed triple rear camera unit, including a periscope shooter. The phone may support 80W wired fast charging and could even support satellite connectivity.