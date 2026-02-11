Technology News
Google Updates Search Tools to Simplify Removal of Non-Consensual Explicit Images

Google says its new streamlined process aims to reduce confusion and help users submit accurate removal requests quickly.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 February 2026 16:22 IST
Google Updates Search Tools to Simplify Removal of Non-Consensual Explicit Images

Photo Credit: Unsplash/firmbee

Google has refreshed its reporting experience to make it easier for individuals to flag explicit images

Highlights
  • Google updated Search tools to simplify image removal requests
  • Users can now track the status of removal submissions
  • Search removal does not delete images from source sites
Google on Wednesday announced an update to its Search reporting tools that aims to make it easier for individuals to request the removal of non-consensual explicit images from search results. As per the Mountain View-based tech giant, the revamped system is designed to simplify the reporting experience, offer clearer guidance, and improve transparency around the process of removal requests. Users will also be directed towards support resources, including organisations offering emotional and legal support.

Google Makes It Easier to Request Removal of Explicit Images

The removal process is geared towards victims of non-consensual explicit imagery and builds upon the company's suite of existing protections, such as easier ways to remove content and improved ranking systems. The new experience will be rolling out over the coming days, the company said in a blog post.

The tech giant has refreshed its reporting experience to make it easier for individuals to flag explicit images that appear in search results. The updated form offers clearer categories, including options for reporting non-consensual explicit content and deepfake imagery. Google says this streamlined process aims to reduce confusion and help users more quickly submit accurate removal requests.

The company has also improved how users can track the status of their submissions. Once a report is filed, users will be able to monitor its progress and receive updates, offering more visibility into whether their case is under review or has been resolved.

  1. Open Google Search and navigate to the image in question
  2. Click on the three-dot menu next to the result
  3. Select the option related to reporting a legal or policy issue
  4. Choose the category that best describes the issue, such as non-consensual explicit content
  5. Fill out the removal request form with the required details, including URLs and supporting information
  6. Submit the form and monitor the status of your request through Google's reporting dashboard

Google, however, reiterated that removing an image from search results does not delete it from the original website hosting the content. Users may need to contact the site owner separately if they want the image removed from the web entirely.

In addition to updates around explicit imagery, Google is also expanding its 'Results about you' tool to provide greater control over sensitive personal information. As per the company, users will be able to find and request the removal of search results containing data such as their driver's license number, passport number, or Social Security number. This expanded functionality will be rolling out in the coming days.

Further reading: Google, Google Search, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Nothing Phone 4a Pro Inches Closer to Launch as Smartphone Surfaces on UAE's TDRA Certification Database

