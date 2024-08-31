The Tamil Nadu government has signed a deal with Google to explore AI partnerships in the state, while the administration will also set up a new 'Tamil Nadu AI Labs' facility. The government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the tech giant on Saturday at the company's Mountain View office in the US, according to a statement released by the Minister of Industries. The administration also inked five other deals with firms such as Nokia, PayPal, and Infinix to set up centres in cities like Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore.

Dr. TRB Rajaa, Minister for Industries Govt of Tamil Nadu, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the state government signed an MoU with Google on Saturday, during Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's ongoing visit to the US. The minister also announced that the state government will establish the Tamil Nadu AI Labs facility in Chennai. Meanwhile, Google will work with Guidance, the government's nodal agency for investments in the state, to bring AI technology to startups, MSMEs, and the rural ecosystem.

According to the minister, the partnership with Google will enable the Tamil Nadu government to train 2 million youth in AI technology via the state's Naan Mudhalvan upskilling platform, while offering startups in the region mentorship and networking opportunities. MSMEs will also be able to use Google Cloud's AI technology on an open networks marketplace, according to the company.

"This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to fostering inclusive growth and technological progress through AI. We look forward to working together to build a thriving AI ecosystem in Tamil Nadu — one that not only drives innovation and creates opportunities but also empowers individuals with the skills they need to succeed in the digital age,” said Google Cloud Platform Head Amit Zavery in a prepared statement.

On the first day of the CM's US visit, the government signed six MoUs with various firms to set up facilities in the state, including a research and development centre by Nokia in Siruseri, an AI-ML development centre in Chennai to be set up by PayPal, a semiconductor innovation centre in Coimbatore (Microchip, Yield Engineering Systems), and a tech centre by Applied Materials and Infinix in Madurai, according to the minister.