Sony Xperia 10 VII is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Xperia 10 VI, which debuted in June. Ahead of its anticipated launch, renders and specifications of the purported handset have surfaced via a product listing. As per a report, it will come with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system. Renders suggest that the Sony Xperia 10 VII could feature a redesigned camera island, with dual camera lenses placed inside a horizontal pill-shaped bar.

Sony Xperia 10 VII Specifications (Expected)

According to a report, the Sony Xperia 10 VII will sport a 6.1-inch Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) OLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset will support up to 2TB storage expansion via a microSD card, as per the report. It is expected to run on Android 15.

Renders of the Sony Xperia 10 VII

Photo Credit: Sumahodigest

For optics, the purported Sony Xperia 10 VII could be equipped with a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. It is also likely to have an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

In terms of dimensions, the handset is reported to measure 153 x 72 x 8.3mm and weigh 169g. As per the report, the Xperia 10 VII will be offered in three colourways — Charcoal Black, Cedar White, and Turquoise. All three shades are shown in the leaked renders, which accompany the report.

Connectivity options on the Sony Xperia 10 VII are expected to include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, 5G, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port.

Meanwhile, renders of the purported handset reveal a significant change in the design of the camera island. It appears to be placed horizontally, instead of the vertical alignment on the Sony Xperia 10 VI.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch date of the Sony Xperia 10 VII, which remains unannounced.