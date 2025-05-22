Honor 400 series is scheduled to be launched in the European markets on May 22, comprising Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro models. Ahead of its anticipated debut, Honor has announced that both smartphones will be introduced with six years of Android updates. As part of its long-standing collaboration with Google, the company will offer artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities on the Honor 400 series powered by the Veo 2 video generation model, enabling users to turn images into short videos.

Honor says its upcoming smartphones, the Honor 400 and the Honor 400 Pro, will ship with six years of Android OS updates. The company emphasises its long standing collaboration with Google, along with other industry partners, is part of its Honor Alpha Plan — a three-step vision to create an open artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem.

The Honor 400 series is also confirmed to support AI image to video generation on Vertex, leveraging Google's Veo 2 video generation model. It will enable users to transform static images, such as artwork and old photographs, into short videos with 5-7 second duration, along with live photos. However, this feature won't be available out-of-the-box and is expected to arrive via an over-the-air (OTA) update.

With Google I/O 2025 now in the rear window, the China-based OEM says it has already offered the Android 16 Beta programme on the Honor Magic 7 Pro since May 7. Developers can update the smartphone to Android 16 Beta 3 to test out the new features and port their apps to the upcoming OS.

Honor 400 Series Specifications

The vanilla Honor 400 is confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. It will sport a dual rear camera setup including a 200-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. It also boasts a 50-megapixel selfie shooter and an IP66-rated build.

Meanwhile, the Honor 400 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is confirmed to come with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The phone will get a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It will ship with IP68 + IP69 rating against dust and water ingress.

The global variants of the smartphones may pack 6,000mAh batteries. Both models in the Honor 400 series will have 1,280x2,800 pixels resolution displays with 5,000-nit peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate and 460ppi pixel density.