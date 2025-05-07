Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • India Panel to Review Copyright Law Amid Legal Challenges to OpenAI

India Panel to Review Copyright Law Amid Legal Challenges to OpenAI

The copyright law has been at the centre of the OpenAI lawsuits in India.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 May 2025 16:52 IST
India Panel to Review Copyright Law Amid Legal Challenges to OpenAI

Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI said it provides an opt-out for websites that do not want their data used

Highlights
  • India's commerce and infotech ministries are yet to take a decision
  • The commerce ministry set up a panel of eight experts to examine AI uses
  • OpenAI says it uses public data to train its chatbot
Advertisement

India has set up a panel to review if existing copyright law is sufficient to tackle AI-related disputes, an official memo showed, at a time when OpenAI faces legal challenges stemming from accusations of exploiting copyrighted material.

A case in the high court in New Delhi by a group of top Indian news outlets and book publishers who say the firm uses their content without permission to help train its ChatGPT chatbot could reshape how the sector operates in India.

OpenAI has denied wrongdoing.

The memo, which is not public, said the commerce ministry set up a panel of eight experts last month to examine issues related to AI and their implications for India's copyright law.

The experts have been tasked to "identify and analyse the legal and policy issues arising from the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the context of copyright," the memo added.

The panel of intellectual property lawyers, government officials and industry executives will also examine the adequacy of the Copyright Act of 1957 in resolving such concerns and make recommendations to the government, it said.

India's commerce and infotech ministries did not respond to Reuters' queries.

The copyright law has been at the centre of the OpenAI lawsuits in India.

Billionaire Gautam Adani's NDTV, along with the Indian Express and Hindustan Times newspapers and the Digital News Publishers Association, which groups top news outlets, say they share concerns over copyright law violations by AI platforms using their data to train such apps.

OpenAI says it uses public data to train its chatbot, which is not a violation of India's copyright law, and also provides an opt-out for websites that do not want their data used.

Courts around the world are hearing claims by authors, news organisations and musicians which accuse technology companies of using their copyrighted work to train AI services without permission or payment.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, AI, Copyright, ChatGPT
Oppo Pad SE Colour Options, Key Features Confirmed Ahead of May 15 Launch
LiveCaller Launched as Free Truecaller Alternative for iPhone Users With iOS 18

Related Stories

India Panel to Review Copyright Law Amid Legal Challenges to OpenAI
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LiveCaller Launched as Free Truecaller Alternative for iPhone Users
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Now Up for Sale in India: See Launch Offers
  3. Vivo X200 FE May Launch in India Soon With Zeiss Cameras, More Features
  4. OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  5. Realme GT 7 Colour Options Teased; Confirmed to Feature IceSense Design
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE's Price and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Said to Be World's Slimmest Foldable When Launched
  8. Sony WH-1000XM6 Price, Key Features Leak Online Before Expected Launch
  9. Sony Announces Launch Event for May 13; Could Unveil Xperia 1 VII
#Latest Stories
  1. Split Fiction Sells 4 Million Copies, Nearly Doubling EA's Expectations
  2. Sony WH-1000XM6 Price, Key Features Surface Online; Could Offer Up to 30 Hours Battery Life
  3. Samsung Unveils 2025 Smart TV Lineup in India With Vision AI Features: Price, Availability
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to Reportedly Be World's Thinnest Foldable When Launched
  5. Reliance Jio Reportedly Halts Express Home Delivery of SIM Cards Following DoT Directive
  6. Ashtram OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Crime Thriller Online?
  7. Hugging Face Releases a Free AI Agent That Can Complete Computer-Based Tasks
  8. Sony Schedules Launch Event for May 13; Expected to Unveil Xperia 1 VII
  9. Realme GT 7 Colour Options Teased; Confirmed to Feature IceSense Design for Heat Management
  10. Haier C95 and C90 OLED TVs With Dolby Vision IQ and Harman Kardon Sound Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »