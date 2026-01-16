Technology News
Bitcoin Trades Above $95,000 as ETF Inflows Drive Market Sentiment

Whale accumulation and strong on-chain data keep Bitcoin prices stable.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2026 14:25 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/André François McKenzie

Investors track whale activity as Bitcoin consolidates near key levels

Highlights
  • Spot Bitcoin ETFs record strong inflows over three days
  • Long-term holders continue accumulating despite volatility
  • Ethereum and altcoins consolidate after recent rallies
Bitcoin traded above $95,700 (roughly Rs. 86.78 lakh) on Friday, as the cryptocurrency market remained steady after a recent rebound. The world's largest cryptocurrency was priced around $95,700 (roughly Rs. 86.78 lakh), based on today's market data. Despite low retail participation, analysts said positive on-chain trends and steady institutional demand are supporting prices. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $3,300 (roughly Rs. 3 lakh), holding close to key support levels after its recent rally. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 83.2 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.85 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker. 

After failing to secure a breakout above $97,000 (roughly Rs. 87.95 lakh), market participants reported that Bitcoin is consolidating in a narrow range, with buyers actively defending support near $95,000 (roughly Rs. 86.17 lakh). Following the quickest sell-off since 2023, on-chain indicators remain positive, with long-term holders continuing to accumulate and whales re-entering the market. 

Whale Accumulation and ETF Demand Keep Market in Balance

Altcoins traded mixed on Friday. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $935.37 (roughly Rs. 84,820), while Solana (SOL) traded near $143.25 (roughly Rs. 12,989). XRP hovered around $2.07 (roughly Rs. 188), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.1401 (roughly Rs. 12.70).

Explaining the recent price action, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said,
Bitcoin trades above $95,500 (roughly Rs. 86.59 lakh) after attempting a breakout near the $98,000 (roughly Rs. 88.85 lakh) [...] At the same time, on-chain data shows long-term holders steadily adding to positions, even as retail investors lock in gains, a setup that has historically supported higher prices.”

Sharing her outlook, Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, said, “Whales are re-accumulating after the fastest sell-off since 2023, and long-term holders show little intent to distribute into strength. Retail participation, however, remains muted, with weak funding rates and low search interest. Institutional flows are the standout driver [...] Looking ahead, sustained ETF inflows and stable support levels will determine whether Bitcoin can convert $100,000 (roughly Rs. 90.67 lakh) into durable resistance or face another range-bound correction.”

Commenting on broader market trends, Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, said, “Crypto is holding up well. Bitcoin staying strong at higher levels shows growing institutional confidence, while Ethereum and leading altcoins are consolidating after recent rallies. This phase often favours altcoins with strong communities, real utility, and robust developer activity [...] Short-term price action will be drowned by discipline and focus on fundamentals.”

Overall, analysts said crypto markets remain in a consolidation phase as investors track ETF inflows and key technical levels. Bitcoin's ability to hold above the $95,000 (roughly Rs. 86.1 lakh) support zone and attempt another move toward $100,000 (roughly Rs. 90.6 lakh) will remain central to near-term direction. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Rahul Dhingra
