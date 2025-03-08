Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple Delays Siri Upgrade Indefinitely as AI Concerns Escalate

Apple Delays Siri Upgrade Indefinitely as AI Concerns Escalate

Apple's revamped version of Siri was previously expected to arrive in April, with the upcoming iOS 18.4 update.

By Mark Gurman, Bloomberg News | Updated: 8 March 2025 10:39 IST
Apple Delays Siri Upgrade Indefinitely as AI Concerns Escalate

Apple Intelligence upgrades for Siri are now delayed until next year

Highlights
  • Apple expects to launch Siri's uprades "in the coming year"
  • The firm hadn't set a public deadline for Siri's AI capabilities
  • Apple engineers have been working to fix bugs in the project
Advertisement

Apple Inc.'s turmoil in its AI division reached new heights on Friday, with the company delaying promised updates to the Siri digital assistant for the foreseeable future.

Apple said that features introduced last June, including Siri's ability to tap into a user's personal information to answer queries and have more precise control over apps, will now be released sometime in “the coming year.” The iPhone maker hadn't previously set a public deadline for the capabilities, but they were initially planned for the iOS 18.4 software update this April.

Bloomberg News reported on Feb. 14 that Apple was struggling to finish developing the features and the enhancements would be postponed until at least May — when iOS 18.5 is due to arrive. Since then, Apple engineers have been racing to fix a rash of bugs in the project. The work has been unsuccessful, according to people involved in the efforts, and they now believe the features won't be released until next year at the earliest.

In the lead-up to the latest delay, software chief Craig Federighi and other executives voiced strong concerns internally that the features didn't work properly — or as advertised — in their personal testing, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters. An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.

Some within Apple's AI division believe that work on the features could be scrapped altogether, and that Apple may have to rebuild the functions from scratch. The capabilities would then be delayed until a next-generation Siri that Apple hopes to begin rolling out in 2026.

The company first demonstrated the features during its Worldwide Developers Conference last June, part of an unveiling of the Apple Intelligence AI platform. At the same annual event this year, Apple isn't planning to show off any big AI breakthroughs. Instead, it will focus on integrating Apple Intelligence into more of its apps.

The delays — especially of announced features — are embarrassing for Apple and add more evidence to the idea that the company is struggling in artificial intelligence. They also threaten to set back work on future improvements.

Apple had been planning to make Siri more ChatGPT-like and conversational next year. But now only the initial underpinnings for that upgrade are expected to be ready by 2026, during the iOS 19 release cycle. The actual interface that users experience likely won't arrive until iOS 20 in 2027, the people said.

Bloomberg News reported earlier this week that Apple employees are questioning whether Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook or the company's board needs to take action to change the leadership of the AI group. They believe that, short of major changes, Apple will continue to fall behind. Earlier this year, the company tapped veteran software leader Kim Vorrath to help the team.

The delays mark an especially public setback for Apple because the company has been advertising the not-yet-ready features in TV commercials for nearly six months. When the company introduced the iPhone 16 last fall, it did so by selling customers on the idea that the device was “built for the ground up for Apple Intelligence.” Now, the core features for that experience might not be available until months after the iPhone 17 debuts.

In anticipation of customer frustration, the company sent guidance to its AppleCare support representatives on Friday. “If customers ask about the timing of these Siri features, reiterate that we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year,” the memo said.

There are also concerns internally that fixing Siri will require having more powerful AI models run on Apple's devices. That could strain the hardware, meaning Apple either has to reduce its set of features or make the models run more slowly on current or older devices. It would also require upping the hardware capabilities of future products to make the features run at full strength.

Siri did get some refinements as part of the rollout of iOS 18, including an integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot and a text-based option called Type to Siri. It also includes Apple product knowledge and a new glowing interface, but those features don't represent changes to the underlying technology.

The slow pace threatens to put Apple further behind Amazon.com Inc. in the voice assistant market. That company will begin rolling out its highly anticipated Alexa+ this month. Samsung Electronics Co. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google have also built AI deeply into their devices.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Siri, Apple Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence, AI
Mistral Introduces New OCR API That Can Convert PDF Documents Into AI-Ready Format

Related Stories

Apple Delays Siri Upgrade Indefinitely as AI Concerns Escalate
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Nadaaniyan, VidaaMuyarchi, Thandel, and More
  2. Poco F7 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench AI With This Flagship Chipset
  3. Intel Launches Core Ultra (Series 2) Chips With vPro for Commercial PCs
  4. Realme P3 Pro Review: A Good Upgrade That Fails to Stand Out
  5. Realme P3 Ultra 5G to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  6. Vivo Y300i 5G Launch Date Confirmed; Design, Colourways Teased
  7. Enceladus' Geysers May Not Come from Underground Ocean, Study Suggests
#Latest Stories
  1. Ola Electric Stores See Raids, Seizures on Flouting India Rules
  2. Apple Delays Siri Upgrade Indefinitely as AI Concerns Escalate
  3. Suky OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Vernal Equinox 2025: Date, Time, and the Science Behind the Event
  5. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Utsavam is Now Streaming on SUN NXT: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Sonu Sood’s Fateh Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar
  8. World’s Largest Iceberg A23a Grounds Near South Georgia, Raising Wildlife and Environmental Concerns
  9. SpaceX Starship Flight 8: Booster Caught, Upper Stage Lost Again in Mid-Flight
  10. NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer Moon Probe Struggles with Power and Signal Loss
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »