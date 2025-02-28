Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Meta to Reportedly Launch a Standalone Meta AI App to Take On OpenAI and Google

Meta to Reportedly Launch a Standalone Meta AI App to Take On OpenAI and Google

Meta is reportedly planning to launch the standalone Meta AI app in the second quarter of the year.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2025 17:49 IST
Meta to Reportedly Launch a Standalone Meta AI App to Take On OpenAI and Google

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta is reportedly planning to test a paid subscription for Meta AI

Highlights
  • Currently, Meta AI can be accessed via the company’s social media apps
  • Meta AI is also available as a website experience
  • Mark Zuckerberg said he expects Meta AI to be the leading AI assistant
Advertisement

Meta is reportedly planning to launch its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot as a standalone app. The company currently offers Meta AI within its social media apps including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. It is also available as a web client, however, the social media giant does not offer the platform as a mobile or desktop app. As per the report, the company now wants to increase the footprint of its AI assistant and create a deeply personalised experience for users to compete with major players in the space such as OpenAI and Google.

Meta AI Standalone App Reportedly In the Works

A CNBC report claimed that the tech giant is planning to launch Meta AI as a separate app, alongside its existing social media platforms. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report claimed that the app could be launched in the second quarter of the year, which is between April and June.

The plan to launch a standalone Meta AI app is reportedly part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's ambition to make the company a leader in the AI space before the end of 2025. The company is said to look at OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini as major competitors, both of which are available as independent apps.

Apart from this, the company is reportedly also planning to test a premium version of Meta AI that will offer additional features. This is said to be available to paid subscribers, similar to the monetisation models leveraged by OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google. Susan Li, the Chief Financial Officer at Meta reportedly told analysts that the company is aiming to build a “great consumer experience” with the AI assistant earlier this year. Additionally, Li reportedly highlighted “clear monetisation opportunities” with Meta AI via paid recommendations.

Zuckerberg reportedly expressed the ambition to build Meta AI as a “highly intelligent and personalised AI assistant” that reached more than one billion people during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call in January. As per a separate report, he also said the tech giant will spend as much as $65 billion (roughly Rs. 5,61,908 crore) on AI projects in 2025. The amount is said to include a new data center and expansion of the AI teams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta AI, Meta, Apps, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Tecno Spark Slim With 5.75mm Thickness, 5,200mAh Battery to Be Showcased at MWC 2025

Related Stories

Meta to Reportedly Launch a Standalone Meta AI App to Take On OpenAI and Google
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4x 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  2. iPhone 16e Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  3. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 24 - Mar 2): Dabba Cartel, Ziddi Girls, and More
  4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: Price, Features
  5. Why Apple Removed MagSafe Support From the iPhone 16e
  6. Infinix Unveils Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold Concept Phone
  7. Nothing Phone 3a Pro May Feature an AI Hub for Storing Notes, Screenshots
  8. Poco M7 5G Key Features, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  9. Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro With Harman-Tuned Audio Launched: See Price
  10. OpenAI Unveils GPT-4.5 AI Model As Its 'Best Model for Chat Yet'
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Retains Lead As India Tablet Shipments Grow 42.8 Percent YoY in 2024: IDC
  2. NASA Partners With SpaceX To Launch NEO Surveyor, a Mission To Detect Asteroid Threats
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 With One UI 7 Enables Galaxy AI and More Features on Galaxy Buds 3 Series
  4. Meta to Reportedly Launch a Standalone Meta AI App to Take On OpenAI and Google
  5. Apple Adds Age Assurance Features for Improved Privacy, Revamps Child Account Setup Process
  6. Tecno Spark Slim With 5.75mm Thickness, 5,200mAh Battery to Be Showcased at MWC 2025
  7. Poco M7 5G Key Features, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of March 3 India Launch
  8. Honor 200 Series Receives MagicOS 9.0 Update With AI Photo Editor and More Features in India
  9. Microsoft Copilot App for macOS Released; iPhone and iPad Apps Get Updates
  10. Severed Skulls with Nails in Iron Age Spain Suggest Complex Ritual Practices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »