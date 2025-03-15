Microsoft is working on Copilot for Gaming, a new AI-powered assistant for Xbox gamers. The Redmond, Washington-based company said in a recent blog post that its upcoming assistant will save gamers' time by helping them find tutorials and other in-game assistance. Copilot for Gaming can also understand natural language commands to install (or update) games, while providing players with a recap of their progress. Microsoft says the feature will initially be available on smartphones, and Xbox Insiders will get early access to Copilot for Gaming.

Copilot for Gaming to Adapt to Player Preferences for Tailored Experience

According to Xbox Corporate Vice President of Gaming AI, Fatima Kardar, Copilot for Gaming is an AI-powered gaming assistant for gamers. It can help gamers set up games on their Xbox, recommend new titles, help them with in-game assistance, or make social connections. It will offer gamers a tailored experience, based on their preferences and habits, Kardar said.

A proof of concept for Copilot for Gaming in Minecraft

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Xbox

With the upcoming Copilot for Gaming feature, gamers will be able to use natural language commands — such as "I want to get back into Age of Empires, can you install it?" — and the assistant will start downloading the game to the user's Xbox gaming console. Players can also get a recap of their progress in a particular game, or ask the AI assistant to check for game updates.

Once it is released, Copilot for Gaming will offer contextual assistance when a gamer needs help, based on what they're going at the time. “It's not just about AI showing up to help you, it's about AI showing up at the right moment. We really have to think about the experience we've built, it cannot be intrusive,” Kardar said.

Gamers will have control over how the AI assistant works, and the feature will be optional, according to the company. It will first be available on mobile, via the Xbox Insider Program, before it expands to other devices.

Xbox Play Anywhere Includes Support for Over 1,000 Titles

Jason Ronald, Microsoft's Vice President of Next Generation, said that over 1,000 games now offer support for Xbox Play Anywhere. Players can access a title bought once on one platform (Xbox) on their Windows PC, without additional purchases.

Xbox Play Anywhere games "get over 20 percent more gameplay" compared to other titles, according to Ronald. These games also offer additional benefits for gamers, such as the ability to see and sync Xbox game progress and saves, as well as in-game achievements on their PC, and vice versa.