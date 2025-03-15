Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Unveils Copilot for Gaming With In Game Assistance, Seamless Game Setup for Xbox Gamers

Microsoft Unveils Copilot for Gaming With In-Game Assistance, Seamless Game Setup for Xbox Gamers

Copilot for Gaming can understand natural language commands and perform basic tasks such as installing games or looking up tutorials for gamers.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 15 March 2025 18:05 IST
Microsoft Unveils Copilot for Gaming With In-Game Assistance, Seamless Game Setup for Xbox Gamers

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Xbox

Copilot for Gaming will first be available on smartphones

Highlights
  • Microsoft's Copilot for Gaming is an AI-powered assistant for gamers
  • It will initially be available to Xbox Insiders for testing
  • Copilot for Gaming is designed to offer in-game contextual information
Advertisement

Microsoft is working on Copilot for Gaming, a new AI-powered assistant for Xbox gamers. The Redmond, Washington-based company said in a recent blog post that its upcoming assistant will save gamers' time by helping them find tutorials and other in-game assistance. Copilot for Gaming can also understand natural language commands to install (or update) games, while providing players with a recap of their progress. Microsoft says the feature will initially be available on smartphones, and Xbox Insiders will get early access to Copilot for Gaming.

Copilot for Gaming to Adapt to Player Preferences for Tailored Experience

According to Xbox Corporate Vice President of Gaming AI, Fatima Kardar, Copilot for Gaming is an AI-powered gaming assistant for gamers. It can help gamers set up games on their Xbox, recommend new titles, help them with in-game assistance, or make social connections. It will offer gamers a tailored experience, based on their preferences and habits, Kardar said.

A proof of concept for Copilot for Gaming in Minecraft
Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Xbox

 

With the upcoming Copilot for Gaming feature, gamers will be able to use natural language commands — such as "I want to get back into Age of Empires, can you install it?" — and the assistant will start downloading the game to the user's Xbox gaming console. Players can also get a recap of their progress in a particular game, or ask the AI assistant to check for game updates.

Once it is released, Copilot for Gaming will offer contextual assistance when a gamer needs help, based on what they're going at the time. “It's not just about AI showing up to help you, it's about AI showing up at the right moment. We really have to think about the experience we've built, it cannot be intrusive,” Kardar said.

Gamers will have control over how the AI assistant works, and the feature will be optional, according to the company. It will first be available on mobile, via the Xbox Insider Program, before it expands to other devices.

Xbox Play Anywhere Includes Support for Over 1,000 Titles

Jason Ronald, Microsoft's Vice President of Next Generation, said that over 1,000 games now offer support for Xbox Play Anywhere. Players can access a title bought once on one platform (Xbox) on their Windows PC, without additional purchases. 

Xbox Play Anywhere games "get over 20 percent more gameplay" compared to other titles, according to Ronald. These games also offer additional benefits for gamers, such as the ability to see and sync Xbox game progress and saves, as well as in-game achievements on their PC, and vice versa.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Copilot for Gaming, Xbox, Xbox Play Anywhere, Microsoft Copilot
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple’s Siri Chief Said to Acknowledge AI Delays, Promise Fixes
Microsoft Unveils Copilot for Gaming With In-Game Assistance, Seamless Game Setup for Xbox Gamers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14s With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  2. Apple to Bring Live Conversation Translation to AirPods With iOS 19: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Unveils Copilot for Gaming With In-Game Assistance, Seamless Game Setup for Xbox Gamers
  2. Apple’s Siri Chief Said to Acknowledge AI Delays, Promise Fixes
  3. Apple's AirPods to Get Live Conversation Translation Feature With iOS 19 Update: Report
  4. Redmi Note 14s With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Tamil Nadu to Subsidise E-Scooter Purchases by Some Gig Workers
  6. UK, US Said to Hold Talks in Bid to Resolve Apple Encryption Feud
  7. Dirty Angels Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney: Streaming Details, Schedule, and More
  9. Court – State vs. A Nobody OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Courtroom Drama
  10. Hatya Telugu Movie Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »