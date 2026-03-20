OnePlus 15T is set to launch in China on March 24, and the company has started teasing key features of the device through a series of Weibo posts ahead of its debut. The latest updates focus heavily on the phone's camera capabilities, highlighting a new LUMO light condensing imaging system and upgraded zoom hardware. OnePlus has also shared early sample images and confirmed features like a periscope telephoto lens, new portrait modes, and enhanced capture tools.

OnePlus 15T to Feature 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera

The OnePlus 15T phone will feature a 50-megapixel Sony Ultra Vision main camera, which OnePlus says is designed to capture more light and deliver better detail in different lighting conditions. It will be paired with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera that offers 3.5x optical zoom. The company also claims up to 7x lossless zoom, which should help keep distant shots sharp without a noticeable drop in quality.

According to OnePlus, the LUMO light condensing imaging system improves on the OnePlus 15T, how the camera processes light and depth, resulting in clearer images with more accurate colours and better overall balance.

OnePlus is also introducing a feature called shadowless capture on the OnePlus 15T. It is designed to let users quickly take photos using simple gestures, while still keeping details sharp. There is also support for 4K ultra HD live view, which allows users to see a more detailed preview of what they are about to capture.

The 3.5x telephoto lens on the OnePlus 15T is said to offer an 85mm equivalent focal length, which is commonly used for portraits because it gives a more natural look. The phone will also include different portrait styles such as classic, soft light, and film style, each aimed at giving photos a slightly different mood and finish.

OnePlus has also shared some early camera samples, mainly taken with the periscope lens. The company claims that even zoomed-in shots retain good clarity, helped by its imaging processing and software tuning.

The OnePlus 15T will be powered by the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC paired with a G2 Wi-Fi chip and a dedicated "Lingxi" touch response chip for better gaming input. The phone will also feature a new Wind Chaser Gaming kernel, which the company claims can deliver up to 165 fps at 1.5K resolution in supported games.

OnePlus will pack a 7,500mAh battery in the 15T handset with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, along with bypass charging for gaming. It will be available in multiple configurations, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage, with colour options including Pure Cocoa, Relaxing Matcha, and Healing White Chocolate.