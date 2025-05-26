Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Spotted Again on Geekbench, This Time With Different Chipset

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE was spotted on Geekbench with model number SM-F766U.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 May 2025 17:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Spotted Again on Geekbench, This Time With Different Chipset

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy

  • Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Z Flip FE later this year
  • The previous Geekbench listing suggested 8GB RAM
  • New Galaxy Z Flip FE prototype runs on Android 16 with 12GB of RAM
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip FE is expected to go official alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 later this year. While there have been several leaks regarding the Flip phone, most of them have been contradicting when it came to the chipset being used. Most recently, the Galaxy Z Flip FE allegedly showed up on the Geekbench benchmarking site, suggesting its key details. The Galaxy Z Flip FE had earlier showed up on Geekbench with an Exynos 2400 chipset.

An alleged Galaxy Z Flip FE has been listed  on Geekbench with model number SM-F766U. The listing shows a ten-core chipset with a motherboard codenamed 's5e9955'. The CPU has a 1+2+5+2 architecture and has a prime CPU core with a 3.30GHz clock speed, two cores capped at 2.75GHz, and five cores at 2.36GHz. Lastly, the CPU also has two cores capped at 1.80GHz. These CPU speeds and codename resemble the Exynos 2500 chipset.

The Galaxy Z Flip FE prototype is listed to run on Android 16 and has 12GB of RAM. It received 2,012 points in single-core testing and 7,563 points in multi-core tests.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip FE was first said to employ the Exynos 2400 chipset. Later, rumours suggested that there was a chance that Samsung could used the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC instead.

Earlier this month, the Galaxy Z Flip FE had showed up on Geekbench with model number SM-F761N, powered by an Exynos 2400 chipset. The previous listing also suggested Android 16 operating system, but only 8GB of RAM.

If the new Geekbench listing turns out to be true, it would be the first time that an Exynos chipset is being used by Samsung in its foldable device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Specifications (Expected)

Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Z Flip FE at its Galaxy Unpacked event in July alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 models. It is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch main screen and a 3.4-inch cover screen. It could offer a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.

The Galaxy Z Flip FE could feature two outward-facing cameras, including a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It is tipped to pack a 10-megapixel front camera.

Galaxy Z Flip FE is rumoured to be priced under EUR 1,000 (roughly Rs. 92,000).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
